Carmen’s Crew’s lockdown defense was too much for underdog India Rising to handle Friday night at the University of Dayton Arena, as the Buckeyes alumni advanced to the Dayton Regional Final with an 82-56 win.

Head coach Jared Sullinger said his team’s defensive foundation was the driving force behind the second-round victory.

“This team is built on defense,” Sullinger said. “You got some really good defensive guys and then you got our offensive guys who are not going to slouch on defense either. We have a really good defensive group and that’s what we hang our hat on.”

While Carmen’s Crew held India Rising to just 28 percent shooting from the field, it took some time to find a rhythm on defense.

“I thought we started slow, but we ended up playing well,” Sullinger said. “Some of these guys have been off for a month and a half, and getting back in that game mindset and finding what you do well, we just got to keep playing.”

Sullinger also said his team was “thrown off guard” by the absence of Tajinder Lall, who led India Rising in scoring against Red Scare in the first round with 26 points.

“Our whole game plan was kind of surrounded by him,” Sullinger said. “Once they saw that No. 7 wasn’t there, our guys kind of let the foot off the gas.”

After the blow-for-blow first quarter, it didn’t take long for Carmen’s Crew to take control of the game. With 6:42 left in the second quarter, Carmen’s Crew began a 13-0 run that lasted over five minutes.

Sullinger said the 13-point stretch began with strong defense.

“When we get stops, we run, it’s as simple as that,” Sullinger said. “When you get stops, there’s more freedom in the open court, bigger spaces, bigger gaps to attack.”

India Rising found a way back into the game, cutting the deficit to six points early in the third quarter. Shortly after India Rising’s resurgence, Carmen’s Crew went on another 13-0 run that put the game out of reach.

During the second 13-point run of the game, Jalen Tate’s fast-break layup followed by a successful free throw shifted the momentum in his team’s favor, and Carmen’s Crew never looked back.

“Tate came in and changed the whole game for us,” Sullinger said. “He really tired out their guard, No. 15, so he did his job really well.”

Javon Bess, Malik Dime and Scott Thomas combined to lead Carmen’s Crew with 11 points each, while Keyshawn Woods, Kaleb Wesson and Kyle Young also hit double-digit scoring.

Sullinger said he was pleased with his team’s balanced offensive output.

“If we get five guys in double figures, nine times out of 10, we’ve got a chance to win the game,” Sullinger said. “That means we’re spreading the ball out well, we’re taking what the defense gives us and we’re evenly distributing the ball where it needs to be, and that’s a sign of the team playing the right way and playing with one another.”

Carmen’s Crew will face Friday Beers in the Dayton Regional Final Saturday starting at 7 p.m.