Though there are many different forms of buckeyes — from a chocolate dessert to an Ohio State student — one stands above the rest.

Literally, at some games, towering at nearly 6 feet, 9 inches.

Brutus Buckeye, the live incarnation of Ohio’s favorite nut, has represented the university since 1965, and even at 57, sometimes appears at over 400 events each year. About 10-25 students try out each year to don the 5-pound head for a chance to take their school spirit to the next level.

“I like to always let people know that this is the physical embodiment of Ohio State,” head mascot coach Ray Sharp said. “That’s a really big responsibility. Ohio State is one of the top institutions in the country. It’s so important to Columbus and the state of Ohio. People take a lot of pride in it.”

Brutus was conjured up by two students who thought it was time Ohio State had its own mascot, according to his website. The original version, which debuted at the Homecoming game in 1965, was made out of papier-mâché and paid for by the Ohio Staters, a student service organization.

The name was selected through a contest, and by 1967, the nut was under the control of Block O, another student organization dedicated to school spirit.

Seeing his success on the field and through many iterations of a leggy nut, Brutus eventually joined the cheerleading and spirit team in 1974, where he still practices today.

The outfit has come a long way since papier-mâché, and wearing it comes with many more benefits than it did in the ‘60s. Along with a partial scholarship paid by donations, the team of “Bruti” also has its own coaching team, including Sharp.

Sharp was the embodiment of Ohio State himself from 2010-2013 and now is taking on the coaching role. According to him, every aspiring Brutus starts with just one thing — an essay explaining why you want to embody the nut.

Sharp said this ensures students are in it for reasons that fit what the program represents — not just free merchandise.

“Our job is to make sure that we’re bringing individuals into the team that fit our values, fit our culture and the culture of Ohio State athletics,” Sharp said. “As long as you’re being honest, we can always have a discussion.”

In addition to the essay, students trying out must attend a prep session, undergo an interview and then show a panel of judges their skills inside the costume.

Other eligibility requirements include enrollment on main campus, a valid license and good driving record, at least 20 hours committed to the role a week and maintaining above a 2.0 GPA for the academic year.

Despite Brutus’ stature, there isn’t a height requirement to become the mascot. Sharp said as long as students won’t take fans out of the illusion, anyone can try out.

Besides events, the students must commit to practices two or three times a week, strength and conditioning three times a week, digital production preparation two days a week and planning meetings once a week. A full-time class schedule also has to be made based on these times.

Even with this much commitment, students who get to become Brutus must not share their secret. Sharp said this requires a bit of expertise with excuses, including hiding an extra large costume bag as laundry or constantly saying there’s an exam the next day to study for.

According to another website dedicated to the mascot, though six students take on the role, there isn’t actually more than one Brutus Buckeye.

“Brutus is a magical creature. Similar to mythical legends like the tooth fairy, and Santa [Claus], Brutus has the ability to come and go in the blink of an eye wherever he is needed,” the website says. “Brutus has a team of several individuals who help to make sure that where ever Brutus is needed, he will be there and make it a wonderful experience.”

The team of mascots has already been selected for this school year, and you can catch them at nearly every Ohio State event. If you’re eager to give it a go, Sharp holds tryouts each year giving students the opportunity to wear the famous head at least once.

“A lot of times, we will call out to people that are trying out that you’re taking on a really, really big responsibility,” Sharp said. “Because when you go to a birthday party, you’re not representing yourself only. You’re representing the state of Ohio.”