After the whirlwind of college applications, acceptances and decisions settles down, incoming freshmen have another exciting prospect to look forward to: dorm life.

Known as one of the most prominent aspects of college for first-year students, living in a dorm offers a multitude of opportunities for campus involvement and personal growth. Saylor Priest, vice president of the Resident Halls Advisory Council, provided a few tips and tricks to make the transition from home life to dorm life as seamless as possible.

“The adjustment period between home and school can be very challenging, and it is important to have a good support system for your transition to on-campus housing. I have very close relationships with my family, and found the transition to be quite difficult,” Priest said in an email. “Everyone acclimates to college at their own pace, and it is important to have a balance between going home, and making a new home for yourself on campus.”

Priest said there are simple steps students can take to feel as comfortable as possible in their new space.

“I would make a point to knock on your [neighbor’s] door and give a quick ‘hello’ so that you have the opportunity to see friendly faces in your residential home, and build connections with new friends,” Priest said.

In addition to meeting new people, deciding what to pack is typically a common concern for incoming freshmen moving into their first dorm.

According to Ohio State’s housing website, the following are provided in all regular residence halls: beds, desk, desk chair, window covering, trash can, closet/wardrobe unit, refrigerator/microwave unit, cable/internet connection and service.

Priest said it is important not to take every possession that you own to your dorm. She also recommends avoiding the pressure to go “back-to-school” shopping.

“Things such as first aid kits, many kitchen appliances or tools, and coffee makers are things that are not always necessary. The front desk in your dorm has many first aid supplies, and the Dining Experiences at Ohio State are extremely impressive, and well known nationally,” Priest said.

Students searching for a sense of belonging within their residence hall can find it through community councils, which are smaller groups that exist to provide programming and support to students in dorms on campus, Priest said.

“I cannot express how crucial joining my Community Council and Residence Halls Advisory Council [RHAC] was for my success as a student,” Priest said.

According to their webpage, the advisory council puts on several events throughout the year, which provide opportunities for students to meet and foster meaningful relationships. These include movie nights, mocktail mixers, goat yoga and late-night dining hall breakfast.

“Through events and programming, I have met many lifelong friends, and it makes the large Ohio State campus feel smaller,” Priest said.