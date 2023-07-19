With Ohio State football fall camp beginning in early August, fans can now attend certain practices — at a price — presented by Ohio State Sports Properties, according to a Wednesday release.

Fans can purchase tickets – for $30 a day on a first-come-first-serve basis – for Ohio State Football Kickoff Week, which grants admission to practices taking place Aug. 3 and/or 4 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The release said 500 tickets will be available per practice and each fan can purchase up to five. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Thursday and can be purchased here.

Fans will also receive an Ohio State training camp hat upon check-in.

Additionally, there will be a 2023 Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon Aug. 4 from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Fawcett Center.

According to the release, this includes a Q&A session with head coach Day and assistant coaches. Eight-person tables for the luncheon should be reserved by July 28 and can be purchased for $2,500.