The Big Ten announced its preseason honorees on Wednesday, with only a select number of players named to the 10-man roster ahead of Big Ten Media Day.

Ohio State’s standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the lone Buckeye on the list and the only wide receiver to receive the honor this year.

Harrison was among five players named to the East Division, which included Michigan’s quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum.

This is the first time the All-American has received the award, recognizing athletes for their performances the previous season and is voted upon by media personnel.

Last year, Harrison hauled in 14 touchdowns and over 1,200 yards, finishing in second place behind Purdue’s Charlie Jones for returning yards in the conference. One of his most notable games came against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He caught five passes for 106 yards in the first half before a late-third-quarter hit sidelined him in the Buckeyes’ 42-41 loss. Still, he was granted the Big Ten Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year, making him the first Buckeye to receive the award.

This announcement comes on Big Ten Media Day, where Harrison is set to speak at the two-day event.