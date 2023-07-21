The Buckeyes have been getting ready to debut their new uniforms, teasing fans on social media with small hints, and finally, the wait is over.

About once a season the Buckeyes wear an alternate uniform. Sometimes they bring styles out of retirement, sometimes they mix old and new ideas, and sometimes, they start from scratch.

Ohio State revealed its newest alternate uniform – an all-steel gray look with scarlet accents – that will be worn when the Buckeyes take on Michigan State at Ohio Stadium on NBC Primetime Nov. 11.

This announcement may not come as a surprise as fans were already suspicious after an ominous Ohio State Football tweet July 10, which displayed an all-gray screen with the numbers “11-11-23” written in the center, teasing something will be coming the day the Buckeyes meet the Spartans on the field.

Monday, Ohio State Football’s twitter followed up with a picture of a player wearing a light-gray glove. The final tweet came Wednesday – a picture of the presumed alternate uniform zoomed in on the Big Ten logo in the shoulder area with the caption, “up to something BIG.”

Jerseys and pants will be steel-gray and have the traditional stripe pattern on the sleeves and pants. Scarlet features include the jersey number, Big Ten and Nike logos and Ohio State logo at the jersey’s crest.

Matching gray socks and the traditional Buckeye helmets will also be worn.

Sept. 24, 2022, was the last time the Buckeyes wore alternatives – all-black everything – and Ohio State took down Wisconsin 52-21 in Columbus.

In 2017, Ohio State sported an all-gray look for the first time (albeit a darker shade) when the Buckeyes prevailed over then-No. 2 Penn State in a 39-38 comeback performance led by quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Ohio State is 15-2 when wearing alternate uniforms at home, including seven-consecutive wins.





