With football season just over one month away, there are still many questions surrounding who will be on the field for Ohio State’s first snap against Indiana.

All eyes are on the man with the answers: head coach Ryan Day – and he will be speaking publicly Wednesday for the first time since the spring at Big Ten Media Day.

From prior experience, if Ohio State has a close quarterback competition, the head coach is likely the first person to say that the starter will be announced on game day.

So, it is unlikely there will be any clear-cut insight into who is winning that race.

However, there are other overshadowed position groups having battles of their own such as running back and linebacker. With fresh, young talent and convincing, experienced players in both rooms, only Day can say who fans should expect to see in game one.

Running Back

The Buckeyes ranked No. 32 in rushing offense in the NCAA Division I category last season, according to NCAA.com.

It’s a statistic that isn’t all that surprising when looking at the hurdles the group faced.

Ohio State was riddled with injuries, from their junior running back TreVeyon Henderson to their third-string, Evan Pryor, leaving room for other players to showcase their talents such as former linebacker Chip Trayanum.

The Buckeyes had five highly touted running backs on scholarship in 2022: Henderson, Trayanum, Pryor, Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden.

All five are returning for the 2023-24 season.

Still, the question remains: Which back will top the charts?

On paper, Henderson is statistically the Buckeyes’ most productive back. It was only two years ago when the All-American broke Ohio State’s program freshman touchdown record.

However, his stats were nearly cut in half last season due to a foot injury that cost him five games.

During this time, the veteran Williams stepped up and became Ohio State’s No. 1 ball carrier, finishing with 825 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Similar to Henderson, Williams also suffered a lower-body injury that plagued him near the end of the season.

As both stars battled health issues and Pryor was sidelined following a knee injury during the preseason, the coaching staff was forced to dig deep into their locker room, leading them to Trayanum and Hayden.

Both players had back-to-back breakout games, with Hayden first totaling 146 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland on Nov. 19.

Trayanum followed a week later in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season versus Michigan, carrying the ball 14 times for 83 yards in what was the Buckeyes’ only loss of the regular season.

The top running backs on the roster have shown to put up big numbers in spurts, but consistency and health will determine who comes out on top.

Linebacker

From last season to now, the linebacker room has not changed much.

Ohio State runs a two-linebacker system, so with Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg returning for a fifth year, and with third-man Cody Simon still on the roster, the answer is clear as day, right?

Well, maybe not.

Fans have been waiting to get a real glimpse of sophomore C.J. Hicks, who was a five-star recruit in 2022 and the nation’s No. 2 linebacker and eleventh overall player.

Hicks played in 12 games last season and was on the field for 161 snaps – fifth most on the team – however, they were solely for special teams. His speed and strength are obvious on the field regardless of his position, but perhaps it is time to see him in his rightful place as linebacker.

Hicks showed what he can do with six tackles, one for loss, at the 2023 spring game April 15.

For such a highly recruited prospect and with one year watching the players ahead of him work, this might just be Hicks’ breakout year.

Others waiting for their time to shine include redshirt-freshman Gabe Powers and redshirt-sophomore Reid Carrico.

Powers was the nation’s No. 6-ranked linebacker in the class of 2022 and led the room with eight tackles in the spring game.

Carrico had six tackles of his own in the spring game, but after three total seasons with Ohio State, has only played in 12 games – eight of which were last season on special teams.

In 2021, Carrico was the No. 4-ranked linebacker in the country and sat out his entire freshman season as a redshirt. He hasn’t made a big impact, but he also hasn’t truly had a chance.

With former standout and three-time all-american linebacker James Laurinaitis on the coaching staff, changes could be coming, and simply put, the most impressive players will get the most snaps.

Big Ten Media Day will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Day will be accompanied by Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover and J.T. Tuimoloau.