Despite its tiny frame, the BuckID packs quite a punch on and off campus.

The BuckID — Ohio State’s official identification card — functions as a key, dining plan and debit card for students on a daily basis, director of BuckID Josh Bodnar said. Possessing a BuckID grants holders the ability to travel and buy goods around Columbus, so it is imperative that Buckeyes know how to effectively manage their cards, he said.

“Never give your BuckID to someone else would be my No. 1 tip,” Bodnar said. “There are some students who, over the course of four years, will lose and replace it like 10 to 12 times. Just figure out how you’re going to keep track of it.”

New Developments

Ohio State’s incoming class of 2027 will be the first ever to have BuckIDs with embedded chips, Bodnar said. This means they can be tapped as opposed to swiped at certain locations, including the Traditions at Scott turnstiles and all residence halls, he said.

“We’ve been piloting it with the maintenance staff on campus for about the last year, year and a half,” Bodnar said. “The long-term goal is to look at possible use of mobile technologies down the road, but we’re probably still a few years away from that.”

Bodnar said students must keep their BuckIDs fully intact in order for the tap feature to function properly.

“We sell little grippers that you can use to attach it to a lanyard or something else, but they can’t put a hole in [their BuckID] because there’s an antenna in it now that makes the chip work,” Bodnar said. “The magstripe will still work, but you lose all the benefits of having a card that can be tapped.”

Transportation

Susan Boiarski-Markle, assistant director of transportation and traffic management at Ohio State, said any student enrolled in at least one in-person class at Ohio State’s Columbus campus can purchase unlimited access to the Central Ohio Transit Authority — or COTA — bus system for $13.50 a semester.

“[Students] need to take their BuckID and swipe it when they get on the bus,” Boiarski-Markle said. “It doesn’t take any money when you get on the bus. It’s simply just validating that [students] can ride during that semester.”

Those daunted by taking public transport should spend some time familiarizing themselves with COTA’s website and its various resources, Boiarski-Markle said.

“They have a trip planner on there where [students] can put their starting address and ending address, and it’ll tell them the different bus or bus routes they need to take,” Boiarski-Markle said. “It even gives them walking directions if they have to go from one bus stop across the street to another.”

Off-campus Merchants

Students are able to use BuckID cash, which comes with their meal plan, at businesses around campus with the swipe of their card. Most students, however, are not aware of every location that allows this.

Below is a list comprising some of students’ favorite spots that accept BuckID.

Nearby Businesses

The bookstore is the perfect place to purchase back-to-school supplies such as textbooks or writing utensils.

As the go-to off-campus movie theater for Ohio State students, Gateway showcases underground films and blockbusters alike.

A relatively affordable boutique along North High Street, Pitaya keeps students looking chic all year long.

CVS’ close proximity to campus makes it a suitable place to run errands, and the ability to use BuckIDs offers students greater flexibility.

Columbus Classics

Consistently ranked as having the best pizza, Adriatico’s is an Ohio State staple that every student must try at least once.

Open since 1969, Buckeye Donuts has long served as one of students’ most beloved establishments. Open 24 hours every day, it is the perfect place for a hearty breakfast or midnight snack.

Cazuela’s provides not only indoor and outdoor seating, but also a dynamic atmosphere unparalleled by any other off-campus restaurant. Its Mexican cuisine can be enjoyed at two locations by North and South campuses.

HangOverEasy is one of the most popular breakfast spots for students, whether they are going out for a pre-game-day celebration or relaxing weekend breakfast.

A newer addition to Ohio State’s long list of off-campus eateries, Roots offers healthy food options at a prime location near central campus.

To see a complete list of the 100-plus restaurants that accept BuckID as a form of payment, visit BuckID’s website.