Amina Alhaj-Omar, an Ohio State graduate student who went missing in June, was reported dead in a statement by her family.

Alhaj-Omar, 25, was initially reported missing in June after last being seen near Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 23 in southern Columbus. Police searched Olen Corporation’s Columbus plant, which includes a large quarry where a report of a trespassing woman, later confirmed to be Alhaj-Omar, was made.

Police at the time said Alhaj-Omar had already left the area upon their arrival.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Alhaj-Omar’s body was found deceased July 12 in the same quarry.

“We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years,” Alhaj-Omar’s family said in her obituary.