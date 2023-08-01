As human beings, there is a civic duty to uphold: an obligation to stay educated on the goings-on of our community, nation and beyond. And for the average college student, our personal bubble tends to occupy the forefront of our brain, slowly edging out the information we deem irrelevant until we are so nearsighted in our view of the world that we have become entirely oblivious to the other 7.8 billion people living in it.

But this condition isn’t permanent.

Sure, being a college student can mean a seemingly unbearable workload and a to-do list with infinite unticked boxes. It can mean flopping onto a couch after a 12-hour day thinking the daily news couldn’t be a more unappealing way to unwind. Still, settling for ignorance is not the solution. For those college students who feel the stressors of day-to-day life prevent them from staying up to date on current events, The Lantern staff has some advice to help keep them informed.

What is your go-to news app/website and why?

Arianna Smith (editor-in-chief): “My go-to means of news are The Columbus Dispatch and CNN. I make sure to read the Dispatch so that I am up to date on local news, which is incredibly important. When I want to be informed on national news, I generally turn to CNN.”

Brett Price (managing editor for content): “​​When it comes to Ohio State and campus news, I’m obviously keeping up with The Lantern, but Ohio State’s news website is helpful as well. I typically find myself reading the Associated Press, The New York Times or social media for daily news.”

Meghan Beery (Kraft copy chief): “I use a lot of news sources, but my two favorites are The New York Times (for national and international news) and The Columbus Dispatch (for local news). I signed up for newsletters from both and get updates each day in my inbox. Regarding apps, I like AP News by the Associated Press.”

Phoebe Helms (Miller special projects editor): “My go-to news organizations are The New York Times and NPR. I grew up listening to NPR in the car, and as a result, I have always gone to them as a trusted source. The New York Times is also a highly accredited news organization, and as Ohio State students, we get free subscriptions!”

Josie Stewart (Hermanoff campus editor): “The Washington Post since I spent the summer in Washington, D.C.! They provide a great overview of more local news in the city, political decisions that have far-reaching effects and international news.”

Kate Shields (campus assistant editor): “My go-to news app/website is MSNBC because they provide unbiased, accurate and timely news that helps me to stay well-informed!”

Gaurav Law (web editor): “A mix of everything. WSJ, CNN, Fox News — I like a good perspective and like to hear all sides of the story.”

Jayla Vanhorn (sports assistant editor): “When it comes to overall general news, I typically go to The Columbus Dispatch or CNN. I just like CNN because, in my opinion, they’re the least biased news station. NPR One as well, but definitely CNN, BBC News and The Columbus Dispatch.”

Why even bother staying up to date on current events? Why does it matter?

AS: “Staying up to date on current events is important so that you have the knowledge to make well informed decisions throughout your life, and understand the world around you. I like to take advantage of news outlets’ online formats such as their social medias and websites because I am constantly on those apps and it brings the most important news to my fingertips.”

BP: “Staying up to date with news, especially as a college student, is pivotal because of the opportunity to learn from and discuss current events with people who help enhance your perspective for better or worse.”

MB: “Not only is news informative, it empowers readers to evaluate and think critically about events and stories that are happening in real time.”

PH: “Staying up to date as a student is important because these events are directly impacting us and our future. Current events like what is going on in Ohio like Senate Bill 83 directly affect us and our daily lives as students. As a result, it is important that we remain informed so we’re able to create our own educated opinions.”

JS: “I think it’s important to know what’s happening in your own community and around the world. Reporting allows me to understand how my actions affect others and what I can do to affect change in areas I’m passionate about. You have a better understanding of people around you and the struggles they might face. We cannot begin to solve problems until we understand them.”

KS: “Staying up to date on current events is important because not only does it help me to be a better journalist, but it helps me to be a better citizen and understand the issues going on around me and what is truly important in the world.”

GL: “ It’s our responsibility to know what’s going on around us. We should know the state of our university, Ohio, home state and nation at the least because we would never know what changes could affect us if we didn’t stay up to date with news. Staying informed is how regular, everyday conversations are started.”

JV: “We live in a day and age where so many different things are happening all at once, and it’s hard to stay updated with news, especially when we’re on our Instagram and Twitter and Snapchat all day long. It’s super easy to fall for fake news … I think overall it becomes great just to know what’s going on in the world around you, because obviously we step outside our doors every single day, and if you don’t know what’s going on, you can walk into a lot of stress.”

What piece of advice would you give to a college student who wants to be more informed but doesn’t know where to start?

AS: “I think the best way for students to stay informed is by following reputable news sources on their social media accounts since they are already scrolling through their feeds.”

BP: “Read your campus newspaper!”

MB: “I found it helpful to start with podcasts! The New York Times’ “The Daily” and NPR’s “Up First” are two of my favorites. The podcast format allows for more multitasking; you can listen to news while working out, walking between classes or commuting. The podcast hosts tend to explain the context behind stories very well, making for great birds-eye views of topics.”

PH: “For students who want to be more informed but don’t know where to start, I would suggest starting with local publications! A lot of the national and international headlines that we see every day can be overwhelming and intimidating, especially if you don’t know where to start. However, it is much easier to ease into becoming informed when it is about topics/areas you are somewhat familiar with. As Ohio State students, The Lantern is a great place to start because it directly speaks to the student body. There are also great publications throughout Columbus such as The Dispatch and 614 Magazine that are able to help familiarize Columbus and Central Ohio as a whole.”

JS: “The New York Times is free for students through Undergraduate Student Government — sign up. It’s so easy to follow major news outlets on social media to get the most important news right away. It’s easy to get overwhelmed reading everything, so take it easy from time to time.”

KS: “I would tell them to look for the most unbiased sources they can find. If something seems to have any hint of personal opinion, they should steer clear of it in order to be informed only on the facts and make their own decisions based on those.”

GL: “Well, I know a great college newspaper at Ohio State as a start. But basically, any news outlet will give you some news. They are all going to report the same facts most of the time, just maybe skewed with their own opinions sprinkled in.”

JV: “Figuring out what kind of news you want to consume and why, especially because it’s easy to say, ‘Hey, I want to consume this information,’ but how you get that information is equally as important. And so that’s where I would just start off, and then slowly download those apps onto your phone, putting your notifications on for one app. And once you start consuming that app, then put your notifications on for another app. It’s just a process.”