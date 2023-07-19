Bonnie Milligan graduated from Ohio State in 2006, leaving campus with a Bachelor of Arts in theater and steadfast acting ambitions. Fast forward 17 years later, and she has two Broadway credits under her belt.

Known by the moniker “Belting Bonnie” online, Milligan starred as the comedic yet complex Princess Pamela in “Head Over Heels” — a jukebox musical adaptation of “The Countess of Pembroke’s Arcadia” — from June 2018 to January 2019. She returned to Broadway in November 2022 as lovable con artist Aunt Debra in “Kimberly Akimbo,” a role she still plays at the time of publication.

“Kimberly Akimbo,” which follows the titular character as she navigates adolescence and struggles with a disease, causing premature aging, was named best musical at this year’s Tony Awards. Milligan took home the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical trophy, making good on her first Tony nomination.

In an email, Milligan reflected on her time spent at Ohio State as well as her vibrant career onstage.

Q: What was the most challenging aspect of your Ohio State experience?

BM: I kept a very busy schedule on top of doing shows, and being a part of the new works & Honors programs, under the amazing Dr. Joy Reilly, who is now retired. So I think balancing it all was probably the most challenging aspect of my time in school.

Q: You recently merited the 2023 Tony Award for best featured actress in a musical, having won for your portrayal of [Aunt] Debra in “Kimberly Akimbo.” What does this accomplishment mean to your college self?

BM: It is an incredible feeling to accomplish a dream. I think back to my college self, knowing that it may be a hard road ahead, and I’m just so glad it all truly paid off. The hard work, the training, the investment I made in myself, would be acknowledged by my industry in the most beautiful way one day.

Q: Do you even think about college at this stage of your life and career?

BM: I’m still very close with several friends I made at Ohio State. I look back on my time very fondly, and feel that the training I received helped me be a very well-rounded actor.

Q: What advice can you give to incoming Ohio State students?

BM: Enjoy your time, your friends, the beautiful campus. Take all of the opportunities that come your way. And start investing in yourself now. Whatever your passions may be, give them your wholehearted efforts and just shine!

Q: What advice can you give to Ohio State students wanting to achieve “success” post-graduation? How do you view the concept of success as a critically acclaimed performer?

BM: I think it comes down to the integrity of how you approach your work. Success, to me, means doing sound, meaningful work that I’m proud of doing. The recognition by my community in the form of a Tony Award was incredible, but I’ve found such meaningful success through the years, well before the Tony. I’ve made collaborations with artists I admire. I’ve brought my own special view into many situations, and I feel like I’ve been able to make a stamp on my industry.

Q: Has your approach to learning from mistakes changed from college to now? If yes, how so?

BM: Everything is a learning opportunity, and I always like to look forward.

Q: Is there anything else you want to say to current and future Ohio State students?

BM: Choose to believe in yourself! Make that investment and whatever you choose to do, bring your whole self to it! Kindness matters, and enjoy your college time! It all goes by so quickly.