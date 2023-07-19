Columbus’ 2023 USA Swimming Speedo Sectionals came to an early close Sunday as a 15-year-old swimmer had a medical emergency in the pool of Ohio State’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, according to reports from The Columbus Dispatch.

The Columbus Fire Department told the Dispatch the young swimmer was then transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition, where they remain for the time being.

University spokesperson Chris Booker confirmed the incident.

“An incident occurred where an athlete needed medical attention and was transported. As a result, the event ended early,” Booker said.

OLY Swimming, the organization to which the swimmer belonged, confirmed the medical emergency and thanked all of the Ohio State staff in an Instagram post for their help, including the lifeguards and medical staff Sunday night.

On Tuesday, OLY posted a follow-up on its Instagram with an update on the swimmer’s condition. OLY received word from the swimmer’s family that they are still in the intensive care unit, but are “responding to treatment and is making progress,” the post said.

The second Instagram post also shared OLY’s gratitude for all of the well wishes, thoughts and prayers its swim family has received since the incident.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit from the swim community, and we truly cannot thank you enough,” the post said.