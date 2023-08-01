A versatile collection of apps is like a well-stocked toolbox, especially for young adults. The list below features apps suitable for several spheres of college life. Click on any app’s name for more details.

The Essentials

The official Ohio State app is an epicenter for all things Buckeye. Monitor countless factors — BuckID funds, nearby bus stops, class schedule(s), grade history, mental health resources and more — in one place.

For students who are sports fans, downloading the Ohio State Buckeyes app is a must. Purchase, sell, view or transfer any ticket. Live game audio for select sports is also available.

This two-factor authentication app protects students’ digital privacy and personal information when they log in to their Ohio State-related accounts.

Students can take advantage of Ohio State’s ongoing partnership with Grubhub by linking their BuckID to an already existing or new Grubhub account. Place pick-up orders at on-campus dining locations or have meals delivered to any dorm’s front door.

When walking or busing is impossible, requesting a ride via Lyft might be students’ best option. Luckily, Ohio State’s Lyft Ride Smart program secures discounted rides for students from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., within a designated service area.

Notability (Free, offers in-app purchases)

Spice up the note-taking process with Notability, an app that brings creativity into academia. When students are not frantically scribbling down information in class, they can explore Notability’s copious free templates. Pre-designed calendars, daily logs, budget planners and coloring pages are all available for use.

The Follow Me Printing app enables students to release print jobs from their own mobile devices.

Secondhand Shopping

Shop Ohio State merch, vintage clothing pieces and accessories galore from this online marketplace.

Similar to Depop, Poshmark is a well-known buying and selling platform, especially when it comes to pre-loved clothing.

rumie (Free, offers in-app purchases)

Created with students in mind, the reselling app rumie requires a working .edu email for sign-up. Patrick Phillips, one of rumie’s co-founders, said the app aims to facilitate safe buyer-seller interactions on college campuses.

“We try to keep it as simple as possible,” Phillips said. “If you want to buy something, all you have to do is message the other student, and you know, agree on a time to meet up and a price.”

Phillips said some of rumie’s most popular listed items are clothes, dorm-friendly furniture, old textbooks and event tickets. Getting to know one’s peers better is an added benefit, he said.

“You’re meeting up with someone that goes to your same classes or that you walk past on campus,” Phillips said.

Wellness and Productivity

The Ohio State: Wellness app is designed to increase students’ awareness of the 10 dimensions of wellness — career, creative, digital, emotional, environmental, financial, intellectual, physical, social and spiritual — in their everyday lives.

While the app is undoubtedly a valuable resource, its content does overlap with the official Ohio State app.

“All of the content of the Wellness app is baked into the Ohio State app,” Harry Warner, associate director of outreach at the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service, said. “So you don’t even have to download the Wellness app. I think that would be important for students to know.”

iBreathe (Free, offers in-app purchases)

iBreathe guides users through the ins and outs of deep breathing exercises, which can help alleviate stressful or tense feelings.

Smiling Mind has been downloaded over 1 million times at the time of publication, according to Google Play. The app is centered around the practice of daily meditation, even if on a small scale.

Freedom: Focused Screen Time ($8.99 per month for monthly subscription, $3.33 per month for yearly subscription)

Ohio State educational technologist Anna Hohmeier said Freedom is conducive to a digitally minimalistic lifestyle, as it blocks attention-diverting apps and websites on a user’s devices for a designated time period.

“I give myself like a two-hour window after work from 6 to 8 p.m., where I do check my social media,” Hohmeier said. “But for the majority of the day, it’s not distracting me.”