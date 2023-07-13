The NCAA Division I women’s basketball season is five months away.

But for Ohio State’s newly acquired guard Celeste Taylor, the time off hasn’t lessened Ohio State’s drive to compete for their first title, after falling short in the Elite Eight last year.

“It feels like a national championship team,” Taylor said. “Once you step on the court, once you step in the locker room, you can tell how motivated everyone is.”

After making their first Elite Eight appearance in 30 years, the Buckeyes knew what it took to advance in the NCAA Tournament. Their roster remained fairly intact but the loss of their leading scorer, Taylor Mikesell, left a gaping hole that needed to be filled.

Major moves were made this offseason, from the addition of incoming freshmen and several transfers, including ACC Defensive Player of the Year out of Duke, Taylor. A few coaching changes at Duke and a tight-knit relationship with one of Ohio State’s coaching staff led Taylor to Columbus five years later.

“I’m really close to assistant coach Jalen Powell,” Taylor said. “She’s known me since I was a little kid. So, it was kind of a no-brainer choosing where I wanted to be my fifth year.”

This change in scenery is nothing new for the Valley Stream, New York native. She will be experiencing her fourth head coach in her collegiate career, which spanned two years at both Texas and Duke. Taylor said while the experience has made it easier to adjust to Ohio State’s style of play, she’s still learning to become comfortable with change.

“Just the experience of having that versatility and different styles has helped me a lot,” Taylor said. “I love it already. From the practices to the workouts to the girls, it’s been a great adjustment.”

The Buckeyes’ competitive nature has already shown up early on in summer practice – something Taylor said she enjoys.

“They’ve been very welcoming, open arms and very competitive, which I like,” Taylor said. “So, getting after it every practice and in every practice has been very fun.”

Senior forward Taiyier Parks agrees.

A transfer from Michigan State, Parks is returning home to familiar stomping grounds. The Cleveland, Ohio, native was heavily sought after by Ohio State before committing to Michigan State.

Parks also played in the Amateur Athletic Union with senior guard Jacy Sheldon and said having the chance to compete with her former teammate along with the success of the Buckeyes last season contributed to her decision to come back home.

Parks said she believes her style of play can give the team a boost entering the tournament next season.

“I’m very physical,” Parks said. “So bringing physicality to the team is going to help us and bring us further and deeper into the tournament, and hopefully to the Final Four.”

While the Buckeyes’ performance on the court was appealing, Parks said their team culture also helped further their success.

“I feel like this team is very good at picking each other up, especially with me,” Parks said. “I didn’t really get that at my previous school, so just having that change will help us a lot.”

With connectivity checked off the list, Parks can now focus on improving her game. Parks said her strengths are in the post and grabbing rebounds, but is willing to adjust her style if need be.

“I go where I’m needed,” Parks said. “I don’t mind playing my role and I feel like this team is very good at that as well. Whatever it takes to win, we’re going to do it.”