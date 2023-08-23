Students living off-campus woke up to no power early Wednesday morning on what is expected to be a 90-degree day with an excessive heat watch.

According to the AEP Ohio Outage map, power was lost at 8:10 a.m., and 2,375 homes are currently without it in the area of North High Street and West Lane Avenue.

It is estimated to be restored at noon, according to the map.

Students can report their outage on AEP’s website or call the customer service line at 800-672-2231.

“We process outage reports immediately; your reports help us track outages and provide updates, 24-hours a day,” the website says.

Students can also check their outage status by logging in with their AEP user ID and password.

At 11:10 a.m, AEP Ohio tweeted that crews were on the scene of the outage.

“We appreciate your patience as they work quickly [and] as safely [as] possible to restore your power,” the tweet said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.