This year, women’s volleyball’s Rylee Rader will hold up a sign that says “First Day of Fourteenth Grade” and send it to her mom.

Believe it or not, athletes share the same daunting first-day experiences with the expectation of taking a photo in front of their college house and sharing it with their family group chat.

“Growing up, my mom was all about getting first day of school pictures in the morning before she drove me to school, and I still continue that tradition,” Rader said.

Zed Key, Emily Londot and Kailyn Dudukovich said they also continue those traditions from primary school, be it by themselves or with their roommates.

Key, men’s basketball senior small forward, said he keeps things simple when it comes to his back-to-school outfit.

“It’s nothing crazy. I just want to be comfortable. We have guys on the team that will sit there for three hours trying to find a perfect outfit,” Key said. “[An] Ohio State shirt, shorts and some dunks for me.”

For Londot, maybe some volleyball gear. The senior said she likes to be comfortable on the first day — a simple pair of sneakers, shorts and a light jacket will do the trick.

With practices nearly every day, Key, Rader and Londot tend to carry around a bite to eat. Key said he usually gets hungry during class, while Rader packs a snack just in case.

“[I like to have] My iPad and computer, so I can follow along with my lectures and take notes during class. Another important essential is my headphones so I can listen to music while walking to and from class,” Rader said. “I will always have my water bottle with me to stay hydrated during the day so I’m ready for practice in the afternoon. I will also carry around a snack in case I get hungry.”

Makenna Webster, a dual-sport athlete on both women’s ice and field hockey teams, said where you find her, you’ll find her bookbag. She has the usual electronics and water bottle, but also a pencil case full of daily necessities and tools to assist her in taking organized notes.

“I find it easier to follow along in class while typing on my computer. I also find it much easier to keep all my classwork organized on my laptop,” Webster said. “I tend to make my notes colored, bolded and highlighted to make it easier to find the information I need.”

Londot likes color coordination, as well. She said she can type faster than she can write, so typed notes are her go-to, but she begins with no color or glamour and adds that part in later.

Being a student-athlete comes with its challenges. Whether they made the game-winning goal the night before or simply put, their distinct Ohio State athlete bookbag points them out in a crowd, deciding where to sit is always an anxiety-riddled thought on the first day back.

Women’s soccer’s junior forward Dudukovich said she picks a spot where she can be fully involved but is strategic with it.

“I tend to pick a seat that is towards the front of the room, but not the very front so I don’t feel like all the attention is on me, but I still feel engaged and can see,” Dudukovich said.

Key said his height plays a factor in where he chooses to sit.

“I sit in the middle of the class,” Key said. “The front I’m too tall for, and sometimes my legs be tripping the teacher.”

Rader and Webster said they don’t prefer a seat in the front, back or middle, but consider who they sit by. They typically seek out a student-athlete they know but are always open to making new friends.

“Since I am a sport industry major, most of my classes are about sports, so they are fun and entertaining to be in,” Rader said. “I will even have a teammate or friend from a different sports team already in my classes to sit by, but if not, it is always fun to make a new friend.”

Fall sports are beginning and school is back in session, so go to class, make a friend and watch a game, because maybe that star player will be your new math partner.