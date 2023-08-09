Gene Smith, 67, Ohio State’s senior vice president and athletic director of 19 years, announced Wednesday he will retire from the university effective June 30, 2024.

“I just want to thank the leadership of Ohio State, during my tenure, for providing me [with] an unbelievable opportunity to lead this program. And so, the last 19 years — 18 years — starting my 19th, has been phenomenal,” Smith said.

Smith paved the way for Black athletic directors, being one of the first to lead a Power-Five conference.

While at Ohio State, Smith said his proudest accomplishment was elevating the student-athlete and preparing them for success after college.

“I’m most proud of the fact that we have been able to create a culture where we develop a student-athlete,” Smith said. “To make sure that when that student-athlete leaves here with a call, she or he is ready. They’re ready for the next chapter.”

Smith started The Eugene D. Smith Leadership Institute, a program focused on setting student-athletes up for post-graduation success through various internship opportunities and career-readiness endeavors.

Smith said it all comes down to the athlete as a person when discussing the state of college football amidst the chaos of NIL and conference expansion. At Ohio State, this is the priority, and he said it should be everywhere else, too.

“College athletics is in a great place — it’s in a great place. You have to have a perspective. So, the student-athletes that we serve, that’s where you’ve got to go. Forget about all the other stuff that’s happening,” Smith said. “Is the student-athlete having a great experience? Are their talents and their gifts being optimized for them? Not just [for] the program, but for them. Are we making investments necessary so that they can be the best that they can be and chase their dream?”

Over his tenure, Ohio State brought home 115 team Big Ten championships, earned 1,285 All-American honors and 32 team national championships. Additionally, 2022 was a year for the books.

“This year we witnessed unprecedented performances. Teams finished third in [Learfield] Directors’ Cup. Ninety-five percent of graduates found jobs, or going professional or going to graduate school,” Smith said. “Best APR [Academic Progress Rate] score in history at 993, so it was a phenomenal year for our student-athletes.”

Smith has been instrumental in fundraising for the improvement of Ohio State’s athletic campus, most recently in constructing the Covelli Center, Jennings Wrestling Facility, Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium and the Schumaker Complex.

Ohio State’s athletic program has the most revenue of any collegiate program in the country and was one of Forbes’ “best 10 organizations to work for in sports” in 2015.

Smith will be exiting the program just before the Big Ten conference expansion, where Oregon, Washington, UCLA and USC will be officially entering, creating an 18-team conference. Additionally, Smith is leaving ahead of the start of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Smith said he and his wife Sheila’s first adventure post-retirement will be to travel with family to Colorado.

“That first week, I think we’re going with our family to Colorado somewhere,” Smith said. “My plan is to move on, get out of the way and let the new leader lead and get out of her or his hair, so that’s the deal. I’m looking forward to July.”

Smith said he is working with his team to discuss what the best role for him will be in his final year to create an easy transition for the next athletic director.

The search for the next athletic director will begin after the university announces its next president.