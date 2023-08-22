The return of Buckeye football is just under two weeks away.

As the clock ticks down, so does Ohio State’s coaching staff’s decision to solidify their offensive line. Only two positions still need to be fulfilled after head coach Ryan Day named senior Josh Fryar the starting right tackle Monday during his press conference.

“In a situation where we felt like we were thin on the offensive line, you turn around after a few months, and we feel like we have some decent depth,” Day said.

Junior Donovan Jackson and graduate Matthew Jones, both experienced linemen and long-standing program members, have maintained their left and right guard roles. And with Fryar beating out true freshman Luke Montgomery, left tackle and center positions are still up for grabs.

Josh Simmons, a transfer from San Diego State, is a frontrunner for the left side. Offensive line coach Justin Frye spoke highly of the student-athlete in a press conference Aug. 14.

Frye said he heavily recruited Simmons in high school when he coached at UCLA. So far, the four-star recruit has made an immediate impact, despite never playing left tackle until fall camp.

“This is like an NFL factory, so I understand that the opportunity here was to get developed by coach Frye and the best coaching staff in the country, and I was going to take it,” Simmons said.

Frye said he believes Simmon’s maturity and prior college football experience have made this switch much easier. He said it also separates him from younger players who may find adapting to the game’s speed challenging.

Frye said Simmons is still learning, but his willingness to buy into the program has been the easiest transition.

“He’s bought into the room,” Frye said. “He’s bought into the culture. He’s around the guys. He works the way you’re supposed to. He’s still learning to work some of the ways that he needs to, and he’s around a room of guys who know how to do that.”

There’s also a two-man battle between sophomore Carson Hinzman and graduate Victor Cutler Jr. at the center position. Day said Hinzman is a touch ahead of Cutler, but they’ll continue to evaluate both players and Jones in the coming weeks.

“Jones has had a really good camp, probably the best football he’s been playing,” Day said.

Hinzman said he’s learned to be physically and mentally tough, which has helped him grow into the player he is now. He believes he’s exceeded his expectations, especially compared to where he was last year.

“I’ve probably gotten through thousands and thousands of snaps just trying to get it down,” Hinzman said. “Now I’m trying to build a little bit more of a routine when I get down. So a lot of learning, but it’s the place we’re at, you know, you got to swim or drown.”

Frye said they’re getting closer to building their team chemistry, communication and continuity with each practice. Decisions regarding the remaining two positions will continue to be made in the following weeks as the first game approaches, he said.

“We’re evaluating and grading every snap of every guy so that when we take the ball against Indiana, we’re playing our five, six, seven, eight best, whoever that may be,” Frye said.