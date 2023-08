Two days.

Buckeye football returns in two short days.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles addressed the media Tuesday for the final time before Saturday’s game against Indiana. The two answered some lingering position questions and listed who fans should expect to see.

Offense

Quarterback: Kyle McCord and Devin Brown

“X” receiver: Marvin Harrison Jr. and true freshman Carnell Tate

“Z” receiver: Julian Fleming and Jayden Ballard

“Slot” receiver: Emeka Egbuka and Xavier Johnson

Running back: TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Chip Trayanum and Dallan Hayden

Tight end: Cade Stover and Joe Royer

Left tackle: Josh Simmons — transfer from San Diego State

Left guard: Donovan Jackson

Center: Carson Hinzman — his first collegiate start — and Victor Cutler Jr.

Right guard: Matthew Jones

Right tackle: Josh Fryar and true freshman Luke Montgomery

Defense

Defensive end No. 1: J.T. Tuimoloau and Caden Curry

Defensive end No. 2: Jack Sawyer and Kenyatta Jackson

Nose tackle: Ty Hamilton

Defensive tackle: Michael Hall Jr., Tyleik Williams and Tywone Malone — transfer from Ole Miss

Middle linebacker: Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon

Weak-side linebacker: Steele Chambers and C.J. Hicks

Free safety (“Adjuster”): Ja’Had Carter — transfer from Syracuse — Josh Proctor and true freshman Malik Hartford

Strong safety (“Bandit”): Lathan Ransom

Nickel safety: Sonny Styles and Cameron Martinez

Cornerback No.1: Denzel Burke, Jyaire Brown and Lorenzo Styles Jr. — transfer from Notre Dame

Cornerback No. 2: Jordan Hancock and Davison Igbinosun — transfer from Ole Miss

Special Teams

Kicker: Jayden Fielding

Punter: Jesse Mirco

Long snapper: John Ferlmann

Punt returner: Emeka Egbuka

Kick returner: Xavier Johnson

Ohio State returns 16 starters.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and will broadcast on CBS.