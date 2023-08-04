Roommates. Friends. True sophomores.

If C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles have anything less than electric 2023-24 seasons, all of Buckeye nation will likely fall into a state of shock.

Hicks, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker from Dayton, Ohio, was the No. 10 overall player nationally in the class of 2022, however, he sat back last season and waited his turn. Now, it appears, the wait might be over.

“I want to make a name for myself,” Hicks said. “I want to show that I can be one of the best linebackers in the country.”

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said Hicks will play at the Jack position this season, but with a two or three linebacker system and a deep room, he will have to impress at fall camp to become a regular in the rotation.

Things are looking good so far as both Hicks and Styles practiced with the first team on day one of camp, as opposed to running with the twos last season and throughout the spring.

“I think my plans have been pretty strong about C.J. the whole time,” Knowles said. “He’s going to play at Jack and we’re just going to find — just always look for ways to get him in the game.”

Knowles said Hicks has “short space, quickness and burst,” which is what he looks for in a Jack defender — a position reserved for physically larger players who specialize in pass rushing. Last season, Knowles had Jack Sawyer in that spot but feels Hicks “fits the mold better.”

Hicks said he loves the Jack position, and with his quickness coming off the edge, he will have a huge advantage over any offensive tackles.

“I can be versatile, come off the edge, and you play a lot faster,” Hicks said. “I am very quick — that’s one of my strong suits.”

Fifth-year linebacker Steele Chambers said Hicks’ potential is “unlimited.”

“He can kinda just do whatever he wants, honestly,” Chambers said. “In the weight room he’s just a specimen, I mean, on the field he’s just learning the plays more and more each day. He’s just — he’s really stacking up right now.”

As for Styles, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound safety from Pickerington, Ohio, the same potential is expected.

After reclassifying into the class of 2022, Styles was ranked the No. 29 player nationally and No. 3 player in Ohio. Last season, Styles played 280 snaps across 10 games with nine tackles.

Knowles said to plan on seeing Styles on the field a lot this season. He said the defensive staff is “continually trying to get him on the field and let him be a factor.”

“Don’t assume anything with Sonny,” Knowles said. “He’s extremely talented and he can do it all.”

At Thursday’s first fall camp practice, Styles was primarily playing the Bandit position, or strong safety, covering Marvin Harrison Jr. at times.

Knowles said Styles is a guy that can cover a team’s best playmakers, and what better way to improve than to go up against the Big Ten’s Preseason Player of the Year, Harrison, every day in practice.

Versatile is a word that describes Styles. Fifth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg said Styles can do it all and he’s looking forward to what this season holds for him.

“He’s smart, he’s strong, he’s big. He can play football,” Eichenberg said. “I think that allows you to do a lot of different things.”

Given Ohio State’s sore track record at stopping the long passes and explosive run plays against Michigan and Georgia last season, a stronger, faster and more experienced combination of Hicks and Styles could be the elixir the Buckeyes’ defense needs.

According to Knowles, the duo are bound for more snaps, time and chances to disrupt the game.