Xavier Johnson has been named the recipient of Ohio State’s Block “O” jersey for the 2023-24 season, a tradition that began in 2020 in honor of late defensive end Bill Willis.

Willis played for the Buckeyes from 1942-44. He was Ohio State’s first Black All-American and earned the accolade three years in a row. Johnson was presented with and accepted the honor of wearing No. 0 following Saturday’s scrimmage.

“My goal is to continue to inspire hope in this team,” Johnson said. “I’ll lead, inspire and help us reach the highest of heights.”

Willis helped the Buckeyes to a national championship and was inducted into both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fames. Though Willis wore No. 99, his number was retired in 2007, and the Buckeyes honored his legacy by creating the Block “O” jersey tradition.

Since its start, the Buckeyes have awarded one player a year the opportunity to wear No. 2 in tribute to Willis. This player must demonstrate the three main traits Willis did: toughness, accountability and fight.

Johnson is in his fifth year with the program and was recently announced as a team captain.

Over his Ohio State career, Johnson has played defense at cornerback and has been a wide receiver for the last couple seasons. He’s played in 42 games and racked up 163 receiving yards.

In last season’s Peach Bowl loss to Georgia, Johnson hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass to give the Buckeyes a 28-24 lead at halftime.

Johnson follows a few of the greats in the Block “O” tradition, including Kamryn Babb, Thayer Munford and Jonathan Cooper.