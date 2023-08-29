Junior quarterback Kyle McCord will finally have the opportunity to lead the Buckeyes in Ohio State’s season opener at Indiana on Saturday.

Head coach Ryan Day named McCord the starting quarterback at a press conference Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Day said McCord has been the more consistent quarterback, but sophomore Devin Brown will get his own time to play against Indiana.

This announcement finally ends a quarterback battle stemming since spring practice in March.

“You just go on what you see every day in practice, and I think Kyle’s consistency in the last couple of weeks allowed him to be the starter,” Day said. “He deserves that, but I think Devin deserves to play in the game as well.”

The competition between McCord and Brown has been one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2023-24 season.

McCord was expected to win the job much earlier, being the more experienced quarterback over Brown. The five-star prospect played in 12 games the past two seasons and started in 2021 versus Akron.

McCord has a career completion percentage of 70 percent and has thrown for over 600 yards.

“He’s been accurate in the passing game, he’s done a good job on his reads, taking care of the football,” Day said. “With the surrounding cast that we have on offense, it’s to make your routine plays routinely, take care of the football and ultimately lead the team down the field to score touchdowns.”

Although, Day named McCord the starter, Brown will also have the opportunity to showcase his talents against Indiana Saturday afternoon.