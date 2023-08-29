Viewers tuning in to Ohio State’s Saturday afternoon game against Indiana should still expect to see Devin Brown behind center.

Despite junior Kyle McCord being named the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback by head coach Ryan Day Tuesday, Day said Brown will also get meaningful snaps.

“Devin also, throughout the body of the preseason, has shown that he deserves to play, so expect both of them to play,” Day said. “We have confidence in both of them.”

Since the start of the preseason in August, Day said the competition was truly 50/50. One guy would step up and then the other, nipping at each other’s heels every day.

No decision was made for weeks on end because there was no sizable gap — Day said there still isn’t — but as of Tuesday, there was just enough.

Consistency is what the decision came down to, Day said, a quality seen most often in McCord.

“Devin made a real strong push about 10 days ago — two weeks ago — and then Kyle responded with some really consistent play. And that was a good response.” Day said.

As the weeks go by, unless one drastically emerges, both quarterbacks will consistently play.

Day said figuring out how to navigate two quarterbacks is the biggest challenge. And this week’s practice along with the flow of the game will help determine the exact number of reps McCord and Brown will receive.

“It isn’t just about that drive. It isn’t about anything else other than winning the game,” Day said. “They’re gonna go get the plays, they’re gonna have the same game plan and we’re just gonna go put it on the field.”

Day said he sees both quarterbacks staying competitive in the game and splitting reps similar to how they do in practice — split fields both working with the ones.

So with both McCord and Brown taking turns behind center, the evaluation continues.

Day said he will look at third-down and red-zone efficiency. Although he watches them perform every day in practice, the real test comes on game day.

“The more we play these games, the more we’re going to see the strengths come through and we’ll just, on a weekly basis, try to do the best we can putting a game plan together that gives our team the best chance to win,” Day said.

A quarterback is surrounded by all kinds of offensive talent, and Ohio State has some of the most impressive. Day said their opinions mattered when making his decision, and how well either quarterback works with and leads the guys.

“I see our receivers getting in rhythm. I see the offensive line getting in rhythm with both guys,” Day said. “I think both guys have won the team and I think they feel confident with them being in the game on Saturday.”

McCord and Brown knew vying for the starting quarterback job at Ohio State would not be easy, but Day said they like the challenge and are excited to play.

Day said the competition will remain ongoing. The staff will reevaluate after Saturday’s game and go from there. With this decision, the 2023-24 season will look different from years past.

We’ll see where we’re at at this point next week, but if that’s the way it’s been in the past — but that doesn’t necessarily mean that that has to be the way moving forward, and these things usually have a way of working themselves out,” Day said. “I think the best thing to do is go play in the game and come back over the weekend.”

McCord and Brown have had ‘daily conversations’ with Day throughout the preseason. He would be transparent with both of them, oftentimes telling them where they currently fall in the competition.

When Day told them the starting job would go to McCord Tuesday morning, Day said they felt the decision was fair and both want whatever will land their team in the win column.

With a newfound sense of urgency, plus beginning the season with a conference-road game, Day said how the two respond will be very telling in how the team moves forward.

“I’m not just gonna bench somebody because they had a bad play,” Day said. “These guys both deserve to get out there and show what they have and work through mistakes.”