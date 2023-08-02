Everyone wants to know who the quarterback will be, but another question remains: Who will protect the unnamed starter?

With Paris Johnson Jr. drafted to the Arizona Cardinals and Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler gone to the Cleveland Browns, three gaping holes are left in Ohio State’s offensive line.

Head coach Ryan Day said there are unlimited options, but the problem lies in experience.

“Your concern is guys who haven’t played,” Day said. “Guys don’t have the experience, and the two guards have played, and the two tackles in the center haven’t. Now I’m excited about some of our options there.”

Sophomore Carson Hinzman has anything but locked down the center position as he practiced with the ones most of the spring.

At guard, graduate Matthew Jones and junior Donovan Jackson played alongside Johnson, Jones and Wypler throughout the 2022 season. Jackson tied Johnson and Wypler with 827 snaps last season, and the offensive line, together, only allowed 50 tackles for loss – the sixth-fewest – only allowing 12 quarterback sacks.

However, Day said every season is different, even for those who seem to have positions solidified.

“We need to see what we’ve got on the field — we don’t know,” Day said. “We see a lot of talent, but Ohio State’s different. This is a different offense. Everything about it’s different, so we need to see that, although we’re encouraging what we see.”

The biggest question marks reside in the tackle positions left wide open by Johnson and Jones, Day said.

The competition lies between Victor Cutler Jr., Josh Fryar, Tegra Tshabola, Josh Simmons – a junior transfer from San Diego State – and Luke Montgomery, the freshman who has “all the traits you look for in a really good offensive lineman,” Day said.

With the quarterback and offensive line positions alike, fall training camp — beginning Thursday — is critical for the players to fight for and earn their positions, Day said.

“Now, in August, it’s going to be critical for them to build a chemistry and to make sure that they solidify themselves as starters,” Day said. “I think we have enough people there that we feel that we can find that, but they have to go do it.”

Day said Ohio State chose Simmons out of the transfer portal because of the similarities between him and Johnson. They “looked long and hard” in the transfer portal and saw his athleticism, he added.

As for Fryar, who played in all 13 games last season, Day said he’s “cut weight” and “looks good” compared to the year prior.

“The challenge we had was for him to change his body and lose some weight – he’s done that,” Day said. “So if he can sustain, then he can play with anybody in the country. And so that’s why the summer was so important to him, and I think he’s done that, I think he’s put in the work, so now it’s time to go compete.”

Senior tight end Cade Stover said he is excited to see who is named Sept. 2 – or before – against Indiana.

“I think there are a lot of really, really good players there that can all fit the mold and do whatever, whatever they need to do, so I’m excited,” Stover said. “We’re just as excited as you guys are to see them excel at their jobs.”

Day hopes starters will begin to emerge as camp hums along and it does not come down to a game-day decision in Bloomington, Indiana.