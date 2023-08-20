Ohio State has named its three team captains for 2023, graduate linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, senior tight end Cade Stover and graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson.

This marks the second straight year that Eichenberg and Stover have earned the honor, making them the 16th and 17th players in program history to do so.

Eichenberg, who graduated in the Spring, is coming off one of his best statistical seasons. In 2022, he led the Buckeyes in tackles with 120 and led in tackles for loss with twelve, all while leading the Big Ten in solo tackles with 77.

On Tuesday, he was one of four Buckeyes named to a watchlist for the Lombardi Award, an honor bestowed to the best lineman or linebacker in college football. He’s the only defensive player to be named team captain this season.

Stover, a multitalented three-way player, again earned nods from his peers in the locker room. After playing linebacker and defensive end, he permanently moved to tight end in 2022. He finished the season with 406 yards and five touchdowns, recording the most catches and yards by an Ohio State tight end since Ricky Dudley in 1995.

Johnson is the lone first-year team captain. While the Cincinnati native gives the Buckeyes leverage as a wide receiver and running back, he also gets the job done on special teams.

Johnson played in all 13 games last season racking up over 500 total yards.