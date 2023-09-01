Ohio State kicks off its season against the Indiana Hoosiers Saturday — a team composed of more than 20 transfers, 18 freshmen and a not-yet-named starting quarterback.

Above all, it’s an away conference matchup with the Buckeyes’ own fresh pair of quarterbacks and three new offensive linemen.

Head coach Ryan Day said he remembers “dog fights” with Indiana early on. He said going against a team full of new talent, it’s best to remember the fundamentals to come out of Memorial Stadium with a win.

“We have to do a great job of adjusting to some of the changes that they’ve made on both sides of the ball,” Day said. “But ultimately, it’s going to come down to the fundamentals. Taking care of the football, tackling really well, hand placement.”

The Buckeyes last opened the season against a Big Ten opponent in 2021 at Minnesota when Ohio State won 45 to 31. Four years prior, they played at Indiana for game one and came away with a 49-21 victory after surviving a halftime scare.

Overall, the Buckeyes have handled business versus Indiana and lead the all-time series 78-12-5.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said not knowing who will be under center for the Hoosiers will be a challenge, on top of being the first game of the season.

“The first game is always like, ‘Well, what are you going to get?’” Knowles said. “You could get anything. And then, yeah, not only a new season but new people. You better be good at your fundamentals.”

Among top Hoosier players like graduate linebacker Aaron Casey and senior wide receiver Cam Camper, Indiana has acquired reputable players from the transfer portal.

Most notably three-star receiver E.J. Williams from Clemson and four-star edge rusher Andre Carter from Western Michigan who recorded seven sacks last season. Ohio State senior right tackle Josh Fryar said Carter is someone he’s watched closely.

“His defend in the run is really good and I think his pass rush is really good,” Fryar said. “He plays with a high motor and he never stops.”

Carter is among three other defensive line transfers for the Hoosiers this season and eight over the past two years. They are the heaviest transfer room on the roster and if they don’t execute, Ohio State will look to take advantage.

It’s no secret that on the Buckeyes’ offensive side of the ball there are major threats in receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and tight end Cade Stover.

What Ohio State has that they didn’t last season against the Indiana defense was a healthy junior running back TreVeyon Henderson. He rushed for 1,248 yards his freshman season but was used sparsely last year due to a lingering foot injury.

Henderson said he remembers watching last year’s 56-14 Ohio State win in a snowy Ohio Stadium, but most importantly, senior Miyan Williams’ 48-yard touchdown run.

“Shoot, Miyan went off,” Henderson said. “I was trying to practice that week but I couldn’t and then up until later that week I just decided I couldn’t do it. I didn’t have the strength.”

Now, Henderson is at 100 percent and ready to be a weapon for the offense.

This offseason, he said he’s gotten better at reading holes and figuring out body preparation before he takes the field.

“Last year I didn’t have that practice, I didn’t have that preparation I needed to be able to actually go out there and do what I do,” Henderson said.

Now, he said, it’s a different story, with a deep room behind him including Williams, Chip Trayanum, Dallan Hayden and Evan Pryor.

So for junior quarterback Kyle McCord and sophomore Devin Brown, there will be a healthy safety net in the backfield.

On the other side, the Hoosiers will choose between quarterbacks Tayven Jackson and Brendan Sorsby. Their presumed starter, Dexter Williams II, won’t return from injury until mid-season.

Either team’s performance will be telling to coaches, players and fans.

How have Indiana’s transfers adjusted? Does Ohio State have a true No. 1 quarterback? Can the Buckeye defense stop the run?

The answers to these questions will become more clear when the season-opener kicks off at 3:30 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana.

The game will be available to watch on CBS, or tune into Touchdown Radio to listen.