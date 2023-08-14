Redshirt freshman Bennett Christian will be ineligible for the 2023-24 season due to violating NCAA regulations by testing positive for a banned substance in January, head coach Ryan Day announced in a press conference Monday.

“I am sorry that I put myself in this position and even more disappointed to have let down my teammates, coaching staff and family. I accept responsibility for my actions and for this suspension,” Christian said in a Twitter post. “The Ohio State staff does an outstanding job educating us. This could have been so easily avoided had I reached out to our training staff about the supplement and confirmed it was within policy. That will forever be a lesson learned and something all athletes should be aware of going forward.”

Day said the test was provided by the NCAA and was not internal.

Christian will continue to practice with the team and will strive to be the “absolute best teammate,” he said. He looks forward to his return in 2024.