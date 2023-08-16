The best version of himself.

This is how Gee Scott Jr. has been described by not only head coach Ryan Day and tight ends coach Keenan Bailey, but Scott on his own identity.

“It’s been a concept of getting my mind, body and soul — all becoming one,” Scott said. “It’s a funny saying ‘being the best version of yourself’ because the plan being, weeks from now hopefully I’ll be a better version of myself than I am now.”

The senior tight end has not had the college career he envisioned.

Over three years, Scott played in 25 games. Last season, he played the second-most snaps — 224 — in the tight-end room, behind senior Cade Stover, and had one touchdown and 28 yards.

During the Nov. 26, 2022, Michigan game, Scott was pulled out for headbutting a Wolverine following a play, resulting in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty.

This instance, combined with a lingering injury, kept him out of the Peach Bowl against Georgia Dec. 31, 2022.

Since then, Scott has only elevated his game on and off the field, as he has also elevated his faith.

“At one point in my life, my foundation was built in sports and that’s who I was as a person, and so when you take that out, when I’m no longer the football player that I was built in, I’m left with no foundation,” Scott said. “This time around I’ve built my foundation in my faith and something that’s internal and that’s never changing, and football is just a fruit of that.”

Scott said finding balance in his life has helped him prosper as an athlete, strengthening every part of him. He said aligning his mind, body and soul has helped him be at the best place possible heading into a new year.

“This is the best I’ve felt going into a camp — going into a season,” Scott said. “My heart feels good, my body feels good, my mind feels good and I’m ready to roll.”

Bailey said he started recruiting Scott as a wide receiver out of Seattle.

Scott has since improved in every area of his game, Bailey said.

“Gee’s the best blocker he’s been. Gee’s the best route runner he’s been. Gee’s the strongest he’s been and the fastest,” Bailey said.

Bailey said they’re looking for a guy to step up behind Stover, who averaged over 50 snaps per game in 2022, and Scott could very well be that person.

Scott said he is happy to contribute in whatever way the team needs him to.

“Whatever happens in the season, I put my faith in the Lord and everything else will take care of itself,” Scott said.

Day said tight end is a tough position, doubling as both a blocker and a skill player, but Scott rose to the challenge by hitting the field and competing at the highest level every day throughout fall camp.

“Gee’s really shown that we can trust him in certain things, right now, so he’s got to keep building on that,” Day said.

Scott said he is now physically, mentally and spiritually tough — the most complete player possible — which is why he feels so prepared for the season.