“With the second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select C.J. Stroud.”

This phrase echoed outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and into the ears of former Ohio State quarterback Stroud.

Now four months later, his name has once again been called.

Stroud will have the chance to showcase his talents Thursday night in the Texans’ first preseason game against the New England Patriots after head coach DeMeco Ryans named him the starting quarterback Monday.

“It’s been a fun process with both our guys, C.J. and Davis [Mills],” Ryans said on NFL Network.

Stroud has been in a back-and-forth battle with third-year Texans quarterback Mills for nearly two weeks. Ryans told NFL Network both players have shown improvement with each practice, making big plays and throws down the field.

But with the growth has come rookie mistakes, too, Ryans said.

“There are some growing pains and both things to learn from, but that’s what ball is about.” Ryans said on NFL Network. “That’s what practicing is about. Being in difficult situations, learning from it and improving.”

While Mills has two years of professional experience, the rookie Stroud eventually came out on top. According to ESPN, Stroud has been given all the first-team reps for three consecutive practices, after splitting them for most of training camp.

Still, there’s no definite answer as to who will be the starting quarterback for the regular season, but their performances over the next three games will be a deciding factor, Ryans said.

“Everybody will get reps,” Ryans said. “Then we’ll come back and watch it and see where guys are.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., Thursday and will be broadcast on NFL Network.