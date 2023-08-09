Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go is preparing to release its sophomore album, “It’s Alright,” Friday.

The four-song EP will be released through Super Sport Records and will be available for streaming and on an exclusive cassette tape that will include bonus tracks. Their first album, produced through the same recording company, was released Feb. 17 shortly after the band headlined at Ace of Cups.

Since then, A-Go-Go has been hard at work, preparing to release their sophomore album while also taking to the road for their first-ever tour. Bassist Niko Francis and guitarist/vocalist Henry Schuellerman have been on the road since May 27 — beginning the tour in Savannah, Georgia — and will return to Columbus to play at the Wonderbus Music Festival Aug. 27.

Francis said although they have played shows out of town before, this is the band’s first time on the road for an official tour as they had previously focused on playing at venues in Columbus and other cities in Ohio.

“We are trying to branch out from places we normally play,” Francis said. “Getting to explore so many new places with my best friends has been so much fun.”

Schuellerman said before going on tour, the group spent time working on their upcoming album with a few friends at Capital University. James Harker and Kevin Clark — both audio engineering graduates of Capital University — helped record songs for the upcoming album as a part of their final projects before graduating this past spring, he said.

“It has been a completely different experience from our other EP,” Schuellerman said. “We recorded our first album at home, but it was nice to get to work with friends on this album.”

Francis said the upcoming album is a nod to Black Sabbath’s 1976 song “It’s Alright.”

“Life has been changing a lot for us recently, and there have been so many ups and downs,” Francis said. “This album shows those changes while also leaving behind the underlying message that everything will be alright.”

Francis said A-Go-Go released two singles from their upcoming album while on the road. “Color” was released July 14, and “I Like Me For You” was released July 28. The album’s final two songs will be released Friday.

“We can’t wait to release these songs that we have been playing live for so long,” Francis said.