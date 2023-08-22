Welcome back, Buckeyes! Whether students are returning to campus one last time, just beginning their journey at Ohio State or anything in between, there’s always something for everyone to enjoy. Below are the most highly anticipated concerts and festivals from August to December.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Aug. 24

MONEYBAGG YO ($30+): This Memphis native is one of the first artists students can look forward to seeing during syllabus week.

Aug. 25

WonderBus Music & Arts Festival ($130+): Day one of this famed Columbus music festival showcases Pitbull, Sean Kingston and .wavrunner.

Breakaway Music Festival ($25+): Loved by hip-hop and electronic fans across the country, this nationwide festival's first day will include performances from Flume, Chris Lake and Coco & Breezy.

Aug. 26

Lil Baby ($59.50+): Rap enthusiasts should consider buying tickets to Lil Baby’s highly anticipated tour.

Aug. 27

Wonderbus: Day three welcomes home Columbus-born band CAAMP as well as Portugal. The Man and Brittany Howard.

Aug. 29

Kari Faux at The Basement ($20): Enjoy this ethereal artist at The Basement, a more intimate Columbus venue.

Aug. 30

Sir Chloe at A&R Music Bar ($20): Hear this popular rock band perform fan favorites such as “Michelle” and “Animal.”

Weyes Blood at Newport Music Hall ($25): Weyes Blood has gained a cult following in recent years due to her emotional lyrics and powerful voice.

Sept. 2

Modern English at A&R Music Bar ($30): English punk-rock band Modern English has experienced a revival over the past few years and is sure to entertain longtime followers and new fans alike.

Sept. 5

Daniel Caesar at KEMBA! Live ($49.50+): Caesar will bring his “Superpowers” tour to Columbus with rising R&B superstar Orion Sun as his opening act.

Cannons at Newport Music Hall ($25+): Indie-pop band Cannons, best known for its 2019 track “Fire for You,” is set to perform in Columbus early this semester.

Sept. 11

Local Natives at Newport Music Hall ($32.50+): These Los Angeles-based rockers are scheduled to stop in Columbus for their “Time Will Wait for No One” tour.

Sept. 12

Noah Kahan at KEMBA Live! ($40.50+): Kahan returns for his second performance in Columbus since February with a high demand for tickets.

Sept. 15

CAKE at KEMBA Live! ($55+): This 90s rock band hasn’t released a full-length album since 2011 but still maintains a loyal following that includes over 3.5 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Warpaint at A&R Music Bar ($29.50): This four-piece, all-woman band has established itself as a strong force in the alternative world with powerful vocals, songwriting and instrumentals.

Sept. 18

Gus Dapperton at Newport Music Hall ($25+): Sonically refreshing, Dapperton continues to be an eccentric and strong stage presence in the bedroom-pop music sphere.

Ashnikko at KEMBA Live! ($32.50): Provocative and energetic, Ashnikko is expected to deliver an engaging and entertaining performance.

Sept. 21

Tim Atlas at The Basement ($17): Atlas’ songs like “Wallflower” and “Courtside” have been popularized on TikTok, and the versatile musician has a strong overall discography to boot.

Bruce Springsteen at Nationwide Arena ($220+): Springsteen returns to Columbus following the cancellation of his Nationwide Arena show in March., remaining one of America’s most iconic musicians.

Sept. 23

Noah Cyrus at Newport ($27.50): Cyrus is forging a musical identity separate from her famous sister Miley, which was solidified with her 2022 album “The Hardest Part.”

Sept. 25

Peter Gabriel at Nationwide Arena ($53+): One of the most popular singers of the 1980s, Gabriel has continued performing and releasing music in recent years, all while making a name for himself as an activist and humanitarian.

Sept. 27

Bishop Briggs at KEMBA Live! ($35+): Yet another British singer to make this list, Briggs skyrocketed in popularity with her vivid song “River.”

Sept. 28

Colony House at Newport Music Hall ($25+): “The Cannonballers Tour” is set to feature songs from the Colony House’s album of the same name.

Sept. 29

Black Veil Brides at KEMBA Live! ($49.50+): Originated in Cincinnati, this hardcore rock band makes its way back to Ohio with its Columbus performance at the end of September.

Oct. 2

The Lemon Twigs at A&R Music Bar ($20): These two brothers will kick off Columbus concerts at the beginning of October.

Oct. 3

Mt. Joy at KEMBA Live! ($38.50+): This Columbus-favorite band will return to the city for a performance at beloved music venue KEMBA Live!

Oct. 4

Wu-Tang Clan & Nas at the Schottenstein Center ($59.50+): These iconic hip-hop artists are certainly expected to leave their mark on Columbus after this performance.

Oct. 5

Playboi Carti at the Schottenstein Center ($49.50+): Having performed at Ohio State’s 2019 Welcome Back concert and the 2017 Breakaway Music Festival, Playboi Carti is back for another show in the Schott.

Oct. 8

Vacations at Newport ($27.50+): Relaxed surf-rock encapsulates this band’s sound, known best for its 2016 “Vibes” EP.

Oct. 9

Drake at the Schottenstein Center ($375+): After rescheduling multiple summer tour dates, Drake and 21 Savage will finally perform in Columbus this October.

The National Parks at A&R Music Bar ($17): This singing-songwriting band is set to perform in Columbus after a string of other tour dates and festival performances.

Oct. 10

The Brook and The Bluff at Newport ($20+): A mix of Southern soul and indie is this Nashville-based band’s sound.

A R I Z O N A at The Bluestone ($25+): This upbeat pop band is to perform at one of Columbus’ most underrated concert venues.

Oct. 14

Stephen Sanchez at KEMBA Live! ($30+): Since his last concert in Columbus, Sanchez has performed at it-girl Sofia Richie’s wedding — and he’s upgraded from performing at Newport to KEMBA.

Oct. 16

The Band CAMINO at KEMBA Live! ($39.50+): The pop-rock Band CAMINO is to perform at Columbus accompanied by Bad Suns.

Oct. 18

TV Girl at KEMBA Live! ($45+): Well-known in the indie circuit and popularized on TikTok, this long-awaited performance is sure to hypnotize concertgoers.

Oct. 19

Jason Aldean at Nationwide Arena ($49.75+): Country fans have this show to look forward to as one of the biggest in the genre to come to the city since Morgan Wallen.

Oct. 21

Rayland Baxter at Woodlands Tavern ($25): Deeply earnest and highly intelligent folk artist Baxter is to perform in the midst of the fall semester.

Oct. 15

Joji at the Schottenstein Center ($59.50+): After the 2022 release of “SMITHEREENS,” Joji will drop by Columbus while on his “Pandemonium” tour.

Oct. 26

Moon Taxi at The Bluestone ($28): One of the most consistent bands since the mid-2000s, Moon Taxi is known for upbeat songs like “All Day All Night” and “Morocco.”

Oct. 27

Shania Twain at the Schottenstein Center ($70.95+): Enjoy hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” that are sure to entertain fans in the Schott.

Samia at A&R Music Bar ($25): Indie-rock singer Samia has been categorized with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Phoebe Bridgers and Tennis. She previously performed at The Basement in 2021 and is set to return to A&R.

Oct. 30

Del Water Gap at Newport ($24.50): A rising star in the indie world, Samuel Holden Jaffe’s breakout 2020 single “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” put him on the map, and he has since maintained a strong discography.

Nov. 2

Slaughter Beach, Dog at The Bluestone ($24+): Originally the solo project of Modern Baseball’s Jake Ewald, Slaughter Beach, Dog has grown in popularity, having released four full-length albums at the time of publication.

Nov. 3

The 1975 at Nationwide Arena ($53.50+): After an international tour and the release of “Being Funny in a Foreign Language,” one of today’s most popular indie-rock bands is officially scheduled to take on the Nationwide Arena stage.

Nov. 16

Beach Fossils at Newport Music Hall ($30+): For those looking for a relaxed, beachy sound, Beach Fossils is sure to bring the sounds of summer to Columbus even in November.

Nov. 26

Pierce the Veil at KEMBA Live! ($60.50): Another iconic band of the rock world, Pierce the Veil will head on tour following the release of their first full-length album in seven years.

Dec. 1

Andrew McMahon at Newport Music Hall ($34.50): After his first full-length album “Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness” was released in 2014, McMahon has continued to steadily release music and perform live.

Dec. 4

Doja Cat at Nationwide Arena ($75+): One of today’s most globally popular artists, and the 34th most listened to in the world according to Spotify , Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” tour has garnered positive buzz despite recent controversy about her statements regarding fans.