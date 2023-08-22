Ohio State’s new president, Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., made his first public appearance at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting and spoke at a press conference following his approval.

Carter will officially join Ohio State Jan. 1, 2024, leaving his position as president at the University of Nebraska system. His annual base salary will be $1.1 million and his term will run through Dec. 31, 2028, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Carter was asked about the political atmosphere in Ohio, coming from another state university, in addition to other challenges facing the university. Carter also spoke about the affordability of college tuition, saying Ohio State should focus on being as “accessible and affordable as possible.”

Carter said the reason he loves working in the higher education space is because of the students.

“I mean, they’re the whole reason we exist,” Carter said. “We can talk about research, we can talk about medical care, we can talk about our med school, but at the end of the day, it’s about our students — 66,000 students at this amazing campus.”

Carter also spoke on the importance of listening to students and their concerns.

“I will care greatly about their success, about their ability to have the best value education at the best price, and also make sure that we keep this campus as safe as possible,” Carter said.

When asked about plans to address crime in the University District, particularly following the shooting of Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso, Carter said he will make every effort to keep campus safe.

“It’s actually going to be at the top of my priorities,” Carter said. “I’m very happy to hear that the Ohio State wrestler is not seriously injured and I am wishing him and his family well. This is a message for our students and for the parents of our students. They want to know that we’re making every effort to keep our campus safe. I know there’s been some investments fairly recently, I promise to take another look at that. If we need to make further investments to make sure that we’re doing everything possible I will do that.”

Carter acknowledged Ohio State as the most complex organization he will be a part of.

“My first job and my first order is to make sure I do no harm. I don’t want to come in and change things that are already going well,” Carter said. “I want to learn a lot and do a lot of listening to all colleges, students, faculty, staff, (University) Senate, and then I’m going to try to get a better understanding of where I can impart my leadership for us to just take it to that next level.”

As a subscriber to The Lantern and The Columbus Dispatch and through frequent check ins with the acting president and cabinet, Carter said he plans to stay well informed on what is happening on campus between now and the start of his presidency.