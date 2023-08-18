A beloved off-campus Ohio State home and its inhabitants experienced an unimaginable tragedy early Wednesday morning.

The house, often called the “Camelot House” and “House on the Hill” by the community, is located in the 1900 block of Iuka Avenue and was engulfed in flames around 8:56 a.m., displacing its 9 residents and creating a devastating loss for those who spent time in the home.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the residents replace their belongings.

“Insurance falls short of compensating the full extent of their losses, leaving them facing unforeseen financial challenges during an already demanding time,” the page says.

At the time of publication, the fundraiser is over halfway to its goal of $15,000.

The Columbus community has come together to help the students affected by the tragedy. Threes, a bar located on High Street, is matching up to $333 for every dollar donated.

“What a horrible way to start a school year,” the bar said on Instagram. “Can’t say we know who these kids are, but this was brought to us, so we’re going to do something a little different than normal.”

Those who donate via the GoFundMe page should put a three next to their name in order for Threes to match it, according to their post.

According to ABC 6, the fire started in the attic, and there were no injuries reported. Investigators are still searching for a cause.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update when we receive further information.