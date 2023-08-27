Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso’s family provided a status update on his health in a GoFundMe Saturday, just over a week after he suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen in Columbus’ University District as a result of a carjacking.

Sasso was immediately rushed to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Aug. 18, where he underwent emergency surgery to reconstruct his colon. The next morning, Sasso underwent another surgery to remove the bullet near his spine, where he sustained severe nerve damage as a result of the bullet’s trajectory. After spending three days in the intensive care unit, Sasso was transferred to an acute care unit where he continues to receive care for his injuries, according to the GoFundMe.

“Upon his release from the hospital, he will be transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation facility where he will undergo comprehensive physical therapy aimed at learning how to walk again,” the GoFundMe states. “At this time, Sammy is unable to walk without assistance. While the doctors are hopeful that he will make a full recovery, Sammy has a long, difficult road ahead of him.”

Sasso’s family said although his journey has taken an unexpected turn, his spirit remains unbroken.

“The love and support pouring in from around the country is a testament to the mark Sammy has left on our hearts. Now, more than ever, Sammy needs support from the community,” the GoFundMe states.

Sasso provided an update in a Twitter post Saturday night.

“First off, I just want to say how thankful I am for all the messages, prayers, and posts,” the post states. “My Family and I have felt all of the love from everyone, but if you would like to donate monetarily, here is the official GoFundMe for my recovery. GodBless.”