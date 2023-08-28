Fall sports have officially arrived and are in season at Ohio State. Here’s what is going on around the Buckeyes’ athletic campus this week.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Women’s soccer versus Oakland University

Led by junior forward Kailyn Dudukovich, the Buckeyes are 1-2-1 on the season. Their matchup at Montana Sunday resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Ohio State will take on Oakland next at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium, the game is set to begin at 5 p.m.

The last time the Buckeyes took on the Golden Grizzlies (1-2-1) was over a decade ago, resulting in a tie game of lone goals. The two have played each other twice and Oakland leads the all-time series 1-0-1.

Admission is free.

Friday, Sept. 1

Field hockey versus University of New Hampshire

Ohio State is off to a 2-0 start defeating Lehigh and Lafayette each by three goals. The Buckeyes were led by senior forward Makenna Webster who had two goals of her own in their last timeout versus the Leopards.

The Buckeyes will face New Hampshire (2-1) at Buckeye Varsity Field beginning at 4 p.m.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 2-1, but the two have not met since 2013.

This matchup will either continue or break the Buckeyes’ undefeated start to the season.

Admission is free.

Women’s volleyball versus Georgia Tech

At the Covelli Center, senior outside hitter Emily Londot and the No. 14 Buckeyes (3-0) will host the Sports Imports Classic against No. 20 Georgia Tech (2-0). The first match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Last season, then-No. 8 Ohio State defeated the then-No. 5 Yellow Jackets in four sets, earning its third consecutive top-10 win and putting an end to Georgia Tech’s 7-0 start to its season.

All-time, Ohio State leads the series 2-1.

Ticket information can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Football at Indiana University

The Buckeyes will travel to Indiana to kick off their season at 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Ohio State leads the overall series 79-12 and has won the past 28 straight.

Both teams have question marks at quarterback, and in this game, fans will finally see the ‘improvement’ Ohio State has made during the offseason on defense.

Plus, this is the event everyone has been waiting for — the return of Buckeye football, especially coming off two losses to Michigan and Georgia.

Women’s volleyball versus Georgia Tech

Ohio State will return to the Covelli Center court at 6 p.m., to face off against Georgia Tech in its final match of the weekend.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Field hockey versus Bucknell University

The Buckeyes will either be coming off their first loss, or hoping to continue their win streak against Bucknell at Buckeye Varsity Field at 2 p.m.