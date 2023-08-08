Ohio State senior Kyle Walker and his family are currently living their worst nightmare after Walker was attacked off campus and left hospitalized.

Walker was brutally attacked July 29 after taking a solo Lyft from Standard Live, a Short North bar, back to Wilson Place apartments. It is currently unknown who his attacker was or how the tragedy transpired.

According to a Facebook post to the Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State Facebook page by his mother, Julie Schreck Walker, Walker took the Lyft at 12:30 a.m., July 29, and was found at 2:46 a.m., July 30, laying next to the railroad tracks near Dora and 17th avenues. A train conductor who saw him by the tracks alerted 911.

“We believe he was possibly jumped by multiple men at or near his apartment building or area between there and tracks further east,” Schreck Walker wrote.

According to the post, Schreck Walker is still trying to verify that the Lyft dropped Walker off as stated.

After the incident, Walker was admitted to the intensive care unit with a breathing tube and has since been transferred to a brain trauma rehabilitation hospital in Cincinnati to be closer to his family, according to his GoFundMe page.

“He has suffered two major skull fractures, had bleeding throughout his brain, and was on a breathing tube in ICU most of the week,” the page says.

The page is currently halfway to its end goal of $10,000.

“Kyle is making progress but still has a long road to recovery. Kyle is young and strong and showing a great fight,” the page says.

Schreck Walker described the tragedy as a “bad dream” and asked anyone who knows of someone who was in the area and heard or saw something to contact her or the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

“Please warn your students to be safe. Do not walk alone or take Lyft rides alone, especially late at night,” Schreck Walker said.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update when we receive further information.