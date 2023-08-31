Kyle Walker, a fourth-year in electrical engineering who was brutally attacked July 29 after taking a solo Lyft from Standard Live to Wilson Place apartments, was able to leave rehab this week after a long three-and-a-half weeks of therapy.

According to a Facebook post by his mother, Julie Schreck Walker, in the “Buckeyes for a Safe Ohio State” group, there are six more weeks of outpatient therapy needed, but Walker is “determined and working hard each day to regain independence.”

“He is talking with friends and smiling again,” the post said. “One of his therapists said she has not seen anyone recover as quickly as Kyle in the 10 years she’s been working.”

The GoFundMe created to help Walker and his family in the wake of the tragedy has more than doubled its goal of $10,000 with over 470 donors at the time of publication.

“Our family would like to thank all of our friends, family and OSU family for all your love, support, cards, meals, gifts and prayers for our son, Kyle,” Schreck Walker said.

According to the GoFundMe, created on behalf of the family by Tammy Regruth, it typically takes one to two years for traumatic brain injuries to heal.

“We are hopeful he will have a full recovery since he is young, strong & determined,” the page said. “The police are still investigating, but since it happened in the off campus area it makes it tougher.”

The Columbus Police were unable to provide any updates on the case at this time.

Schreck Walker said she credits Walker’s dad with some of his quick recovery.

“He has lived with him in the hospital and rehab the entire time and worked with him when he wasn’t in therapy,” Schreck Walker said.

She also credited the support and prayers of the Ohio State community.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Schreck Walker said.