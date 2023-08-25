College students cannot go wrong with a portable, uncomplicated meal.

While Chipotle and BIBIBOP are mainstays for most, there is a diverse range of bowl-based eateries proximal to Ohio State’s campus. Scope out the seven listed below, and click on the name of any restaurant for more information.

Genghis Grill (1865 N. Pearl St.)

Having opened June 23, Genghis Grill Columbus is a relatively new addition to the city’s culinary scene. Blake Johnson — vice president of marketing at Genghis Grill’s parent company, Craveworthy Brands — said the Columbus location will be the blueprint for Genghis going forward.

“This is the first of our fast-casual prototype,” Johnson said. “This is really the future of Genghis Grill.”

Johnson said variety is perhaps Genghis Grill’s most notable attribute, seeing as customers can choose from over 80 ingredients when building their own Mongolian-inspired bowls.

“Literally no two bowls are alike,” Johnson said.

Hai Poké (6750 Longshore St.)

Located at North Market Bridge Park in Dublin, Hai Poké gives Columbus residents a taste of Hawaii with its colorful bowls. Ahi tuna, braised pork and teriyaki chicken are just three available base options; a veggie bowl is also on the menu, complete with avocado, edamame and more.

moonbowls (1282 Essex Ave.)

For those who want or need to eat gluten-free, moonbowls is eager to accommodate. Serving up fresh twists on Korean classics, the restaurant offers a cluster of signature bowls, from “Don’t Cauliflower It a Comeback” to “Sweet Chicken Kimchi.” Of course, bowls can still be fully customized for pickier patrons.

REBoL (6608 Longshore St.)

REBoL boasts an array of non-GMO “bols” and “naan bols,” meaning their ingredients are not genetically modified. With so many elements at play — wild spicy tuna, red pepper falafel, kale salad, sweet potato hash, citrus guacamole and broccoli sprouts, to name a few — even the most indecisive diners are sure to create something delicious.

Sometimes, a bowl of pasta is exactly what students need in order to recover from a stressful day of classes. Beyond specialty pastas such as the “Roasted Garlic Cream Tortellini” and “Pesto Cavatappi,” Noodles & Co. serves up mac and cheeses, salads and soups.

Rush Bowls (262A W. Lane Ave.)

Known for their refreshing flavors, smoothie bowls have grown increasingly popular over the past few years. Stop by Rush Bowls sometime soon to try the “High Tide” — an explosion of peach and pineapple flavors complemented by blueberries and coconut flakes — or the “Greens Guru” — an avocado-cucumber-spinach fusion, topped with cucumber and honey.

Playa Bowls (1952 N. High St.)

Yet another smoothie bowl spot, Playa Bowls has a beachy atmosphere and broad menu. Visitors can pick one of seven bases — acai, pitaya, coconut, green, banana, chia pudding and oatmeal — and select their dream bowl from there.