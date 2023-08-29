Thompson Library may have grandiose windows and bountiful brimming bookshelves but, let’s be honest, it fills up pretty quickly.

When popular study spots like Thompson or Mirror Lake are simply too hopping to handle, check out some of these more “unconventional” locations to spruce up your study life.

Kafe Kerouac (2250 N. High St.)

Located just a few blocks north of campus, Kafe Kerouac is redefining the concept of “your friendly neighborhood coffee shop.” Whether you’re looking for a quiet mid-morning study session sipping one of the cafe’s many author-themed lattes — such as the Mark Twain, defined by flavors of chocolate and peanut butter — or a late-night rendezvous listening to live music with a coffee cocktail in hand, this local joint has it covered.

Traditions at Scott Dining Hall

Nothing says “unconventional study spot” quite like the dining hall with the highest foot traffic on campus. It may seem counterintuitive, but many students find the bustling atmosphere of Scott acts as beneficial background noise when rushing to complete a quick assignment before class. Plus, Scott’s buffet-style structure — and that of all campus dining halls — means if students swipe their cards right, they can get two meals for the price of one.

The Oval

Why not make use of the ample, green grass within the bounds of Ohio State’s historical heart of campus? Nothing takes the stress off homework quite like the pleasant ambience of a spot in the shade on a warm summer day. For those who feel the outdoors inspires focus and motivation in themselves, plopping down underneath a tree in The Oval — where Ohio State’s Wi-Fi is still within range — may be the prime place for productivity.



Orton Hall Library

The name “Orton Hall” may not ring a bell for many, as it is a fairly small building known predominantly for its geology museum. But what students may not know is that Orton Hall also contains a small and serene library, with both large communal wooden tables and individual desks for those seeking more privacy. Though it’s a perfectly peaceful place to crank out some work, it’s a pretty tiny library, so maybe keep this one a secret from your friends.



The Architecture Library

Nestled in the back corner of the top floor of the Knowlton School of Architecture is an elegant library with multiple levels, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and cozy seating options. And fun fact! The Architecture Library was chosen by the American Institute of Architects and the American Library Association to receive the 2005 AIA/ALA Library Award, which recognizes “the finest examples of library design by architects licensed in the United States,” according to the university’s website.

Dorm study rooms

Frankly, leaving the comfort of your own dorm building feels exhausting. For the homebodies out there, or those who are simply sick and tired of trekking from one end of campus to the other, perhaps go exploring in your dorm. If there aren’t designated study rooms, there are likely small gathering rooms or communal living spaces that often go unused. These hidden gems are optimal when the confines of a 130-square-foot dorm room are just a little too suffocating for your liking.

Coffee Underground (2141 Indianola Ave.)

Proudly featuring local coffee roasters, Coffee Underground advertises itself as a “no-obligation community space,” meaning you don’t need to buy a cappuccino in order to take advantage of the cafe’s plentiful seating and charming environment. The coffee shop also offers free printing, in-house board games and even a private meeting room that can be reserved by submitting an online request through its website.

Barnes and Noble (1598 N. High St.)

The official university bookstore may seem like an obvious location to BUCKle down and get some work done, so many may be surprised to learn the store’s top floor, scattered with small tables and chairs, is often unoccupied. Though the seating may not be as abundant as in an on-campus library, the space provides the opportunity to kill two birds with one stone when picking up textbooks or Ohio State merchandise.