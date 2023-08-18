Given its recent success and program trajectory, fans must now purchase tickets to all home women’s ice hockey games at the Ohio State Ice Rink, according to a Friday release.

Previously, women’s ice hockey was part of Ohio State’s “Buck on Us” initiative where fans could attend 23 out of 36 Buckeye sports for free.

Ticket sales are general admission seating: adults can purchase tickets for $8, seniors and youth-age kids are $5 and groups with 10 or more people are $4 and must be purchased in advance.

The release said Ohio State students with their BuckID are granted free admission, however student tickets are limited and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Toddlers 2 years old and younger are also granted free admission.

With the ice rink’s capacity being roughly 1,000, Ohio State encourages fans to purchase tickets early and visit this link to stay up to date.

Tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale at 10 a.m., August 29.

Last season, the team went 33-6-2, finished first in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and placed second in the nation after falling 0-1 to Wisconsin in the national championship March 19.

In 2021, the Buckeyes had even greater success, returning to Columbus as national champions after defeating Minnesota Duluth 3-2, the program’s first-ever No. 1 NCAA finish.

“The decision to ticket women’s hockey was made in support of the championship program and to enhance the gameday experience for both the student-athletes and fans,” the release said.

This year, Ohio State will host its first home series Oct. 27 and 28 against Minnesota.