Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso responded to all of the love and support he has been shown in a Twitter post Sunday night, as he now recovers from being shot Friday in the University Area.

“God bless everyone for their support during this time. It’s been tough as hell but we are steadily improving. I can’t thank everyone enough for being in my corner,” Sasso said in his tweet.

Head wrestling coach Tom Ryan and other sources confirmed Saturday Sasso was shot in the stomach. From there, he was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he underwent two surgeries, according to lehighvalley.com.

“Ohio State student-athlete Sammy Sasso was the victim of a senseless shooting incident Friday evening in Columbus,” Ryan said.

Sasso was talking with a couple of children outside his vehicle on the 1400 block of North High Street when two suspects approached. This led to a confrontation, and a firearm being drawn and shooting Sasso, according to a Columbus Division of Police report from Sgt. Joe Albert.

There is no description of the suspects.

According to the report, the suspects stole Sasso’s car and drove away from the scene, leaving him lying behind a nearby business.

Sasso was found after police were dispatched on the report of a shooting and transported to the Wexner Medical Center in serious condition, according to the report. Sasso is reported to make a full recovery but his current status is unknown.

The report said the Sasso’s car was found early Sunday morning near Sunbury Road, was impounded and is now being processed for evidence.

Several Twitter accounts and individuals reached out and made posts showing their support for Sasso and his family at this time, including Ohio State Football and Athletic Director Gene Smith.

Sasso received Ohio State’s 2022 Most Valuable Wrestler Award and Leadership award last season, is a two-time Big Ten champion and has placed second twice in the NCAA Championship.

The report said in compliance with Marsy’s Law the police cannot release the victim’s name.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we receive further information.