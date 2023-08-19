Ohio State fifth-year wrestler Sammy Sasso was shot last night in Columbus’ University Area near Kroger on N. High Street, according to a statement by Ohio State head wrestling coach Tom Ryan and lehighvalleylive.com.

The incident happened during a robbery attempt around 8:30 p.m., Friday night. Sasso was reportedly shot in the stomach and underwent surgery upon arriving at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to lehighvalleylive.com.

Sasso is reported to have undergone a second surgery Saturday morning and is listed in serious condition but is anticipated to make a full recovery, according to lehighvalleylive.com. The statement from Ryan said he is continuing to be cared for and monitored.

“Our coaching staff, along with members of the wrestling program and Athletics administrators, are grateful for the caregivers at WMC, thankful Sasso’s injuries are not life threatening, and are supporting Sasso and his family,” Ryan said. “OSUPD is assisting Columbus Police with the ongoing investigation.”

Ohio State Wrestling shared a Twitter post saying Sasso is in stable condition at the Wexner Medical Center. The tweet also said the Sasso family, wrestling staff and athletes are thankful for the unconditional support from Buckeye Nation.

Sasso is one of the winningest wrestlers in Buckeye history. He holds a 10-2 Big Ten Championship record, is a four-time NCAA qualifier and All-American.

Last season, Sasso went 29-4 overall and finished second in the NCAA Tournament.

Sasso is the second high-profile Ohio State athlete shot in the past three years as football’s Haskel Garrett was shot through both cheeks in 2020.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we receive further information.