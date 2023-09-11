A 77-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Saturday near the 2000 block of Iuka Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene at 3:56 p.m., while students were nearby celebrating the Ohio State versus Youngstown State football game. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:01 p.m., according to Columbus police.

The victim was identified as Emily Foster, a well-known University District writer who authored a book about the history of the neighborhood. Foster lived on Iuka Avenue and worked for several Ohio publications and firms, according to her bio on Goodreads.

The police do not know the motive of the stabbing, but a detective has been assigned to the case, according to the report.

Columbus police are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 614-645-2557, the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.