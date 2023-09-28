A man was arrested in Siebert Hall Wednesday night after a report of a suspicious individual, according to Ohio State Police.

The person followed or “tailgated” a student into the residence hall around 9:30 p.m., and was quickly apprehended, university spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email.

“Police apprehended the suspect who is also a person of interest for [Columbus Police]. OSUPD thanks our students for reporting suspicious activity and we encourage everyone to add our phone number to your contacts,” Hedman said.

According to the daily crime log, the offenses were criminal trespass to a restricted area and possession of marijuana.

Students are encouraged to contact 614-292-2121 with non-emergency safety concerns and call 911 in emergency situations.

Hedman said it is important for students in dorms to remain cautious when entering their on-campus residences.

“We also remind everyone to make people use their [BuckID] to swipe into residence halls. Do not allow tailgating,” he said.