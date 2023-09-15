Known for its minimalistic makeup and skincare products, Glossier is gearing up to make Columbus a thing of beauty.

Titled after one of Glossier’s prominent taglines, the “You Look Good Tour” truck will officially park and set up shop at 480 W. Broad St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, according to the brand’s Instagram page. A preview session — which is offering early access to Saturday’s full range of festivities — is also scheduled for 2-5 p.m. Friday, the Instagram states.

The tour’s main objective is allowing guests to sample and shop Glossier merchandise, Chenaya Devine-Milbourne, vice president of brand and product marketing at Glossier, said in an email. She said sheer consumer demand played a role in Glossier’s decision to visit Columbus while on the road.

“Columbus is an exciting destination for us because we’ve never had a presence there before, despite having a large community base there,” Devine-Milbourne said. “We’re excited to meet our community members living in the area, those attending Ohio State, and others who might be traveling for the experience.”

Considering Glossier deals greatly in e-commerce, having just 11 brick-and-mortar stores operating nationwide at the time of publication, Devine-Milbourne said getting to meet scores of customers in person is an energizing prospect.

“This tour is the first time we’re doing any sort of traveling activation, and we’re excited to get learnings from this and continue finding new ways of meeting our community in new places,” Devine-Milbourne said.

For the entire duration of the You Look Good Tour, Devin-Milbourne said Glossier is partnering with a nonpartisan nonprofit called IGNITE. Cameron Tiefenthaler, the 2023-24 IGNITE fellow for Ohio, said the organization aims to educate young women about American politics and empower them to seek out careers in public service.

Over 35,000 people have participated in IGNITE’s training programs since its 2010 founding; additionally, more than 125 IGNITE members have run for public office, she said.

Tiefenthaler said she and other IGNITE representatives will interact with attendees as they wait in line Saturday, offering to discuss the nonprofit and/or register individuals to vote.

“IGNITE is activating women to seize their political power in several ways, starting with voter registration,” Tiefenthaler said.

Besides donating $5 to IGNITE for every You Look Good Tour T-shirt sold, Tiefenthaler said Glossier is planning to include informational IGNITE postcards in buyers’ shopping bags.

“We’re so grateful that they are supporting our mission,” Tiefenthaler said.

Devine-Milbourne said Glossier has worked with IGNITE to register voters in the past — most notably in October 2022, as that particular collaboration featured pop artist and Glossier brand ambassador Olivia Rodrigo — and looks forward to continuing the professional relationship.

“We’re inspired by IGNITE’s work to mobilize young women into civic engagement and political careers and think we share many similar values,” Devine-Milbourne said.

More information about the You Look Good Tour, including other dates and locations, can be found on Glossier’s website.

Additional details pertaining to IGNITE and its mission are available on the organization’s website.