What’s happened so far in 2023?

The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 23-17 win over Florida Atlantic Saturday. After seven interceptions through the first three games, sophomore quarterback and Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer threw no picks and tossed for a career-high 303 yards against the Owls. The Illini are currently tied for last in the Big Ten.

Key offensive player

Isaiah Williams, a junior, has been Altmyer’s top target to start the season, leading the Big Ten in receptions with 24 and is second with 333 receiving yards. Since switching to wide receiver from quarterback in 2021, Williams has caught a pass in 29 straight games, tied for the 12th-highest current streak in the country.

Key defensive player

Junior defensive tackle and preseason All-American Jer’Zhan Newton leads the defensive line with 12 career sacks and is tied for third in the country with 13 quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Newton and junior Keith Randolph Jr. make up one of college football’s most-feared defensive line duos, nicknamed “The Law Firm.”

Weaknesses

After leading the Big Ten with 12.8 points allowed per game last year, Illinois ranks second-to-last in scoring defense this season, allowing 27.3 points per game through the first four games. The Fighting Illini will try to turn the defense around against the Big Ten’s third-best passing offense in Purdue Saturday