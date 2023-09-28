What’s happened so far in 2023?

It’s been a mixed bag of results for the Hoosiers up to this point. They opened the season with a closer-than-expected 23-3 loss to then-No. 4 Ohio State before a 41-7 win over Indiana State, allowing only 93 yards of total offense. They followed up with a close loss at home to Louisville before barely escaping Akron in four overtimes. They’re even on the season for now, but their upcoming schedule will show what they’re really made of with matchups against undefeated Maryland and No. 2 Michigan on tap.

Key offensive player:

Senior wideout Cam Camper is the cream of the crop amongst a fairly young offense without many established playmakers. After their opening week loss to Ohio State, redshirt freshman Tayven Jackson took over as the starter at quarterback, and in three games since then, he’s produced 725 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Camper has been a go-to target for Jackson, securing 13 catches for 269 yards already. His experience could prove to be key for Jackson’s development as the season progresses.

Key defensive player:

Linebacker Aaron Casey returns as the leading tackler on a Hoosier defense that was ranked dead last in the Big Ten, allowing 449.3 yards and 33.9 points per contest last season. Individually, the senior finished eighth in the conference with 85 tackles and was named to this year’s Butkus Award preseason watchlist. He’s currently third in the conference with 44 tackles. So far, Indiana has only allowed 19.5 points a game this year. It will need more stellar play from Casey and more contributions from transfer defensive lineman Andre Carter, who has already recorded two sacks since coming over from Western Michigan.

Weaknesses:

Though he’s shown flashes, there will be some growing pains with the young freshman Jackson. Indiana currently ranks 12th in the conference, scoring at 21.8 points per game and needs to find answers quickly if it hopes to compete with Maryland on Saturday. Though the defense looks to be improved as of now, it soon faces some of the more high-powered offenses in the conference to see what they’re made of.