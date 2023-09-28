What’s happened so far in 2023?

After an 8-5 record in the 2022 season, Maryland (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) is coming off a win in its first Big Ten road game against a slumping Michigan State team. The Terrapins are currently averaging 37.3 points per game, which is 30th in the nation, and are allowing 12.3 points a game, which ranks 12th. They will likely be undefeated for their matchup with Ohio State in Columbus Oct. 7 as long as they can take care of Indiana this week at home.

Key offensive player

The Terrapin senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is the team’s clear X factor. Brother of NFL star Tua, Tagovailoa returned for the 2023 season. Tagovailoa is Maryland’s program leader in career passing yards and touchdowns, all while setting numerous single-season records. He was also one of 10 Big Ten players to receive preseason Big Ten honors ahead of this year. Through the first four games of the 2023 season, Tagovailoa has thrown for eight touchdowns to three interceptions and is averaging 278 passing yards per game

Key defensive player

While there is not an obvious choice for the best defensive player, Beau Brade has the potential to fill that role. Last season, the senior safety led the team in tackles and was tied for the most interceptions and forced fumbles. Two defensive backs who made huge impacts for the Terrapins last season were drafted into the NFL, leaving Brade with a larger role. This season, he already has an interception and two pass deflections while playing in three of the team’s first four games. Brade was awarded Honorable Big Ten in 2022 and could likely be the next defensive back from Maryland to be drafted into the NFL.

Weaknesses

Maryland is one of the better teams in the Big Ten, but it seems highly unlikely it will finish anything higher than fourth in the East Division. Maryland will have to face Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State, which is a nightmare of a task. This season, the Terrapins often got off to slow starts, as they fell behind early in both games against Charlotte and Virginia 14-0 in the first quarter. Maryland also lost four of its five starters from last year on the offensive line. If the Terrapins want a winning record in the Big Ten conference, they will need to avoid sloppy starts against tougher opponents.