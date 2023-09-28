What’s happened so far in 2023?

The Michigan State Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) are not on the road many are used to, as they lost their last two matchups to No. 8 Washington 41-7 and Maryland 31-9. The Spartans have been on a downward spiral as they went 5-7 in 2022 and 11-2 in 2021. Perhaps Michigan State’s struggles have to do with the fiasco that was the Mel Tucker era. The Spartans have allowed on average 32.25 points per game and are being outscored 92 to 93 on the season against its first four opponents.

Key offensive player

Nate Carter, a redshirt-sophomore running back who transferred to Michigan State in January, is looking to build on his season last year with the University of Connecticut, where he rushed for 983 yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. His season was cut short due to an ongoing shoulder injury, but is back at full strength with the Spartans. This year, Carter rushed for four touchdowns on the season and 369 yards. His toughest game came against No. 8 Washington, where he only rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries.

Key defensive player

Linebacker Cal Haladay, a redshirt junior from Elysburg, Pennsylvania, had quite a year in 2022 as he led the Big Ten in tackles per game with 10. He was second in the Big Ten with a career-high 120 tackles. Haladay was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week two weeks in a row in 2022, becoming the second Michigan State player to do so. This season, he’s made 25 tackles, three for loss.

Weaknesses

Michigan State has a tough schedule on its hands, playing Iowa on Saturday, along with other notable games such as No. 2 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Penn State at a neutral site. The Spartans will host the Wolverines in East Lansing, Michigan, and will travel to Columbus to face off against the Buckeyes. Michigan State will have to be playing top-tier football if it wants to compete and turn around its current 2-2 record with dire hopes to make the college football Associated Press top-25 rankings.