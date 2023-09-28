What’s happened so far in 2023?

After a final-second 17-14 win against No. 9 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, Ohio State jumped to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) started the season by picking up wins against Indiana, Youngstown State and Western Kentucky. The biggest difference so far this year for the Buckeyes has been their stifling defense. Under second-season defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Ohio State is allowing an average of 255.5 total yards and 8.5 points per game, both vast improvements from last year.

Key offensive player:

Kyle McCord, the junior quarterback, is looking to win the Big Ten in his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback has shown the ability to efficiently read defenses and has looked more comfortable in every game. McCord started the season throwing for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns through the Buckeyes’ first four wins, resulting in the dramatic two-minute drill against Notre Dame.

Key defensive player:

Junior cornerback Denzel Burke is trying to bring the Ohio State secondary back to former BIA status — best in America. Burke is in his third season starting for Ohio State and was named a freshman All-American by ESPN in 2021, according to Ohio State. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Burke has four passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble through the first four games of the year.

Weaknesses:

While the Buckeyes are returning a fair share of their playoff team from last year, they did lose three starting offensive linemen to the NFL. New starters junior left tackle Josh Simmons, sophomore center Carson Hinzman and senior right tackle Josh Fryar will be given the tall task of supporting Ohio State’s national championship hopes, and will need to clean up penalties that plagued drives against Notre Dame in order to do so.